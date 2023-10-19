University of Helsinki | The university received 200,000 euros from an inventor whose theory has been rejected by the scientific community

Renowned physicist Tuomo Suntola has spent decades developing a theory that he says is a “comprehensive description of the observable universe”. However, the scientific community has taken a cautious approach to the theory.

If has managed to come up with a viable challenger in his own opinion Albert Einstein for the theory of relativity, it’s so funny if it’s not taken seriously.

And especially if the previous inventions are such that they have received an international award worth a million euros Millennium Technology Award and came newly introduced as one possible Finnish candidate for the Nobel Prize in Physics in the future.

Physicist and doctor of technology sitting in room A509 at the philosophy department of the University of Helsinki Tuomo Suntola79, has become famous as the developer of the atomic layer deposition, or ALD, technique, which is extremely important in today’s computers and smartphones.

However, ALD is not the reason why we have arrived at the university. The reason is a project to which Suntola has recently donated 200,000 euros.

Researcher Petri Lievonen (left) and research doctor Avril Syrman are involved in a project funded by Tuomo Suntola.

For Suntola, ALD is the snow of past winters: it has been his biggest passion for decades dynamic universe.

It is developed by Suntola theorywhich, according to him, offers all areas of physics a common frame of reference and a “comprehensive description of the observable universe” – similar to that of a person who lived in the 16th century Nicolaus Copernicus the model was a comprehensive description of the solar system.

As a problem it’s just that the theory in question has so far not managed to pass through the sieve of authoritative scientific publications. According to Suntola, the scientific community has been reluctant to learn about a theory that challenges old truths down to the basics.

“When prevailing theories are challenged, it’s a big question of prestige. New theories are easily thrown away,” he says.

“At the end of the day, it’s about the philosophy of physics. That is, whether the physicist is able to abandon the previously accepted theory in his thoughts and openly examine the new and unknown. A certain kind of tradition about the way of thinking can prevent thinking.”

That’s why Suntola has set out to finance a project for the philosophy department that bears the name Perception and reality in physics and philosophy. The project aims for a versatile scientific discussion and seeks an “understandable scientific world view”.

In the initial phase, four people work in the project. For example, a research doctor Avril Styrman studies the methodology of physics and philosophy: how are theories built, and what are their evaluation criteria?

Paavo Pylkkänen, who leads the Perception and reality in physics and philosophy project, says that Tuomo Suntola’s theory opens up an opportunity to reevaluate the foundations of physics theories.

Helsinki chancellor of the university Kaarle Hämerin according to it, it is exceptional for a private person to donate as large a sum of money as Suntola has donated to a single research project.

He emphasizes that even though Suntola has targeted the donation to a specific project, the university is by no means “just starting out” to fulfill the wishes of various donors.

According to Hämer, there is always a theoretical question about whether research or research results can be bought.

“We can’t be told what to research, we decide things independently.”

Acting as project manager in a project financed by Suntola Paavo Pylkkänen says that the project is in line with the philosophy department’s own focus areas.

“One key question is, for example, the relationship between mind and matter. Its background is influenced by the kind of worldview that develops on the basis of modern physics,” he says.

“Suntola’s theory opens up the opportunity to reevaluate the foundations of physics theories and is therefore a very valuable reference framework for our project. At the end of the day, it is my responsibility whether our project is truly critical.”

Helsinki in the courtyard of the university’s Topelia building, goshawks grab huge red berries in their mouths from the nearby ornamental bushes and fly from one leaf to another.

The late summer sun casts soft shadows on the lawn, and the next moment the light is gone.

“Reality is what it is. Some theories describe it better, others worse,” says Tuomo Suntola.

“Reality is completely safe in our project.”