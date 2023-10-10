University of Helsinki | The university museum moved, changed its name and became chargeable

In the future, the museum of the University of Helsinki will be located on the street level of the main building and will be called the Liekki Museum of Science.

Helsinki the university’s main building renovation also brought the university museum more visible spaces on the street level of the main building.

At the same time, Helsinki University Museum changed its name to Science Museum Lieki and opened its doors in new premises on Tuesday.

Previously, the museum that presented the history of the university was on the third floor of the university’s main building. The now renovated museum can be found on the street level of the same building.

The museum the basic exhibition opened on October 10. In the future, the museum will also have a changing exhibition, the first of which will open next May.

The themes of the basic exhibition are the university’s move from Turku to Helsinki and human destinies in the university’s history.

“The science museum also tells about the builders of science who have influenced the birth of well-being Finland. In addition, the museum presents the places of the university, and there is an art exhibition in the exhibition lounge”, exhibition manager Pia Vuorikoski tells.

According to him, the contents of the changing exhibition, which will open next May, will be announced later.

Vuorikoski says that in the science museum you can get an answer to, among other things, why Finland is the way it is now. According to him, the Science Museum also tells about how the University of Helsinki has influenced the structure of Helsinki.

“The Science Museum’s basic exhibition Science Fire is aimed at adults. Overall, the museum’s target group is visitors of all ages. There is also interactivity, and in the museum you can, for example, try out a copy of the university’s musicology department’s synthesizer from the 1960s,” says Vuorikoski.

Previously The university museum was free of charge, but in the future, there will be a ten-euro entrance fee for Science Museum Liekki for adults. Children under 18 enter the museum for free. The museum also includes a museum card.

The observatory on Tähtitorninmäki and the drawing room are part of the science museum.

