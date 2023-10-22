University of Helsinki | The Ukrainian language is now being studied with enthusiasm, while Russian students have lost their future prospects

At the same time that the teaching of the Ukrainian language has experienced a renaissance, those majoring in Russian have lost not only their future prospects, but also their internship and exchange places.

Average people are very bad at predicting the future. Therefore, it is impossible to say with certainty what to teach today’s students for their future.

This is how you can philosophically summarize the series of events related to the University of Helsinki and the teaching of Ukrainian.

Ukrainian language teacher Päivi Saurio retired in 2020 in a happy mood. The University of Helsinki, where Saurio had taught Ukrainian since the 1980s, had decided to stop offering Ukrainian language studies to students.

Next year was discontinued the entire Ukraine study package, which had been offered since 2008. The justification was little interest.

Ukrainian teacher Päivi Saurio, 70, has already returned from retirement to the University of Helsinki twice since the start of the Russian war of aggression.

“When I got the students in front of me, I saw their huge motivation. It was absolutely delightful,” says Saurio now.

In October, more than a year and a half will have passed since Russia started the war of aggression in Ukraine. Saurio, 70, has come back from retirement twice now.

“I had been retired for a few years and had completely detached myself from the university world. When the call came from the university, I initially promised to return for one academic year,” says Saurio.

“I already had time to hold new retirement coffees. Then it turned out that no new teacher could be found for this fall. So I have promised to continue.”

Ukrainian language teaching has experienced a real renaissance at the University of Helsinki.

Three Ukrainian language courses are currently offered, and we are looking for a new Ukrainian and Russian language lecturer for a permanent position.

Since October, Ukrainian culture has also been taught directly from Ukraine: a collaborative course has started with the University of Kharkiv, which will be implemented in the meeting application Zoom. In the dreams of the future, there is also the possibility of a student exchange.

The interest in Ukraine has been so great even outside the university that some students have ended up in adult colleges to teach the basics of the language.

In addition, the students have started to teach each other the language in the active study circle they organized themselves.

University In the “salon” of the Topelia building, i.e. room B109, soft L sounds and hissing aces float in the air. It’s Wednesday morning, and six students from the study area have gathered around the wooden table.

Everyone in turn reads a volunteer supporting the Ukrainian army Roman Donik text first in the original language and then translate it into Finnish.

“Виграйте вийну самий витривалий…the one who is the most durable wins the war”, Juuso Kortelainen33, recites.

Shelves and tables are full of books. Wörterbuch der Türk-Dialecte. Wiborgs Nyheter newspaper from 2014.

In the corner of the room there is presumably an open cardboard box that someone forgot there a long time ago, on the bottom of which there are English licorices.

If one of the study circle stumbles or can’t find the right word, the others help. Sometimes the students think for a long time about the right translation.

Amos Ahorinta (left) and Thomas Karanko know many different languages ​​- now also Ukrainian.

Part from the study area is there for the sheer love of languages: 23 years old Asmo Ahorinta says that he is studying “Central South Slavic”. He already knows Serbian, Croatian, Montenegrin, Czech and Bulgarian.

Now the repertoire also includes Ukrainian.

33 years old majoring in China Thomas Karanko on the other hand describes himself as a collector of languages.

“The limits of my language are the limits of my world,” says the philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein accordingly.

“I’ve lived in many different countries, and I’ve had my own business for 12 years. I want my customers to be able to express themselves exactly as they want in their native language.”

However, half of the students are there for a darker reason: they are studying Russian, and the war has brought up a big dilemma.

“In the spring of 2022, I was sitting in the university library and I was mourning the war. Russia felt like dust and sawdust in the mouth”, Maija Harju24, says.

Ridge will graduate next spring with a master’s degree in political science. He says that he studied politics and communication as well as Russian and Eastern European studies and that he is now doing his second degree in the Bachelor of Languages ​​program.

“In the future, I want to combine my skills and work for the reconstruction of Ukraine. At the same time, I think it’s important to remember that things are also done in Russian that are against the country’s official truth,” says Harju.

“At the moment, I am deepening my language skills by translating anti-war poetry from Russia. It has felt really valuable.”

Feelings of crisis researchers and professors dedicated to the study of the Russian language and culture also experienced at the university, especially in the early stages of the war.

There has also been uncertainty about what the teaching of the Russian language will be like at the university in the future. Are there newcomers, and what will the teaching resources look like if they are not there?

Professor of Russian language and literature Tomi Huttunen believes that people who speak Russian will find use in the future as well.

“Knowledge of the Russian language and culture has always been highlighted, especially in situations where mutual relations between Finland and Russia are particularly warm or particularly bad,” he says.

Huttunen points out that the University of Helsinki has a Russian as a mother tongue study program, which is rare globally, with Russian as the language of instruction.

“There are always a lot of applicants there.”

The teaching materials of the Ukrainian language compiled by lecturer Päivi Saurio have again been in heavy use at the University of Helsinki.

Of all however, the most distressing current situation has been for those who major in Russia.

27-year-old master’s student in Russian language and literature Johanna Porkkala says that he took a gap year after the war broke out.

“I felt so hopeless. I thought, what am I going to do with my degree,” he says.

According to Porkkala, the Russian war of aggression has greatly affected both internship and exchange study opportunities.

“I started my studies in 2019. First the opportunity to exchange students was taken away by the corona virus, and then the war. After all, it has left quite a bitter taste, when everyone always raves that exchange studies are the best time of studies. Of course I understand the situation,” he says.

According to Porkkala, the degree he is studying has traditionally included a 10-week, mandatory summer language internship in Russia at Tver State University.

Internships have been organized at the Finnish-Russian Cultural Forum of the Finland-Russia Society and at the St. Petersburg Institute of Finland.

However, due to the war, all university relations connected to Russia have been terminated, and the internships mentioned above no longer exist. Students have had to find places where they can do their internship.

“The good thing about all this is that you can study Ukraine again. I have included Ukraine and the Czech Republic in my study repertoire. I believe that through them I will find job opportunities”, says Porkkala.

In the same studying with Porkkala in the master’s program Eetu Saari23, says that many outsiders have questioned his choice of study.

“It feels like you have to be ready to explain your choice. That I can study Russian and still be against the war.”

Student colleague of Porkkala and Saari, 28 years old Ella Danilotsky saddens that with the war hatred is being directed at the Russian people, language and culture.

“It feels awkward. There are many Finnish people for whom the Russian language is an important part of their identity and who have family in Russia,” he says.

Danilotskin’s own parents were born in Finland, but their roots are in Karelia, Russia. Danilotskin emphasizes that not liking the war situation means that knowledge about Russia is no longer valued.

In the middle of the war, Danilotski, who also studied Russian literature in his studies, looked at his bookshelf.

You can find it there Ivan Turgenev a classic work Fathers and sonswhich Danilotskin recommends to everyone.

“The book is a good description of the ever-present differences between generations. The book tells about how the experiences of each generation affect their world view. And the previous and the next generation always see things differently, because their experiences are completely unique.”