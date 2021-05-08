Saturday, May 8, 2021
University of Helsinki The students’ resources have now been used up and an alarming autumn is ahead, warns Professor Katariina Salmela-Aro: “Exhaustion is growing strongly”

May 8, 2021
Helsinki|university of Helsinki

The pandemic has caused the exhaustion of students at the University of Helsinki to grow to a new level. Professor Katariina Salmela-Aro, who studied exhaustion, describes the results as worrying.

In a crisis people are teasing. Let’s stretch a little further, endure another moment, dig all the resources from the wigs of the mind.

During a corona pandemic, students have stretched so much that many have come across the limit of coping. Frustration and fatigue have been reflected in the activities of various communities, such as the Mental Health Day # worthy campaign, as well as on the internet as biting memes and a sarcastic coverall where the prime minister urges but to endure.

