University of Helsinki The students created a huge business empire in the heart of Helsinki and for a moment everything seemed possible – Then a completely unexpected risk materialized

The Student Union of the University of Helsinki has amassed huge real estate assets from the best places in Helsinki. Such is the plan that was to elevate HYY to riches.

The Student Union of the University of Helsinki is building an apartment, office and hotel complex in Kallio. It should be fully completed in 2023.­

Mannerheimintie and at the intersection of Kaivokatu, it appears that a precious old stone house would have been placed in a plastic bag. Behind the white site shelters, a massive renovation is underway, where the former Hotel Seurahuone and part of the New Student House will be converted into one large hotel.