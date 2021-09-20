University of Helsinki The shortcomings of the information system used by universities are “outrageous to read” – Students are now demanding corrections and fast-paced

Five student organizations are calling for action to correct the deficient Sisu system. “There are serious accessibility deficiencies in the content, some of which are reported to be repaired up to 2023.”

Five student organization demandsthat the software house Funidata will increase its resources to correct the shortcomings of the study information system Sisu.

In the background is situation, in which the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland (AVI) issued a remark to the University of Helsinki. According to Avi, the system does not take into account the accessibility of the visually impaired, which in practice prevents a visually impaired student from using the system independently.

“The remark received by the University of Helsinki is an indication that the realization of the accessibility of digital services must be taken seriously and that postponing the correction of accessibility shortcomings has real consequences,” says the Chairman of the Board of the University of Helsinki Student Union Jessika Isomeri.

The open statements of the student organizations include the chairmen of the boards of the student unions of the University of Helsinki, Aalto University, the University of Jyväskylä, LUT University and the University of Tampere.

“Accessibility of content is currently at a completely inadequate level, which puts students in an unequal position,” the statement writes.

In the statement it is stated that in accordance with the Act on the Provision of Digital Services, Sisu’s accessibility report reveals all the shortcomings of the accessibility of the study information system, and there are too many of them.

According to the presidents, the timetable for rectifying the shortcomings is too slow.

“The accessibility report is an outrageous read, as Sisu has serious accessibility shortcomings, some of which the announced repair schedule will reach as far as 2023,” the chairpersons write.

Go is a joint study information system for students, teachers and the study administration in use at seven universities. Among other things, the purpose of the system is for students to register for courses and manage their own studies.

Sisu is currently in use at Aalto University, the University of Helsinki, the University of Jyväskylä, LUT University and most extensively at the University of Tampere. Sisu will also be used at Arcada University of Applied Sciences and Hanken Svenska handelshögskolan.

Funidata oy is a company founded by the University of Helsinki and Aalto University, which was established to produce, maintain and develop information system services for teaching and learning support.