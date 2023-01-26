University of Helsinki | The rector of the university is chosen from these nine people – including Mari Walls, who caused a stir

A total of 19 people applied for the position of rector of the University of Helsinki. Nine of them were invited for an interview.

Helsinki the university’s board has invited nine applicants for interviews for the position of rector. The aim is to choose the principal by the end of March 2023.

After the first round of interviews, the board selects the top applicants, who are interviewed by the university college in March. The university’s board of directors elects the rector for a maximum term of five years starting on August 1, 2023.

These The university board decided to invite the following persons to job interviews:

■ PhD Jari Kinaret Professor of Physics. Kinaret is “Head of the Condensed Matter and Materials Theory Division” at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden.

■ Ph.D Sari Lindblom. Lindblom, a psychologist and professor of university pedagogy, is currently the rector of the University of Helsinki.

■ OTT Jukka Mähönen. Mähönen is a professor of cooperative law at the University of Helsinki.

■ VTT Johanna Mäkelä. Mäkelä, professor of food culture, works as the dean of the Faculty of Education at the University of Helsinki. Mäkelä is the mayor of Helsinki Juhana Vartiainen (kok) spouse.

■ Ph.D Kai Nordlund. Nordlund, professor of computational materials physics, works as vice chancellor of the University of Helsinki.

■ OTT Kimmo Nuotio. Nuotio is a professor of criminal law at the University of Helsinki and heads the Institute of Criminology and Legal Policy (Krimo).

■ Ph.D Sami Pihlström. Pihlström works as a professor of philosophy of religion at the University of Helsinki.

■ Ph.D Kalle-Antti Suominen. Physics professor Suominen is the vice chancellor responsible for research at the University of Turku.

■ Ph.D Mari Walls. Professor Walls is the Rector of the University of Tampere and CEO of the Tampere University Foundation.

Known as a determined leader of change, Walls’ working methods at the University of Tampere have attracted criticism, which HS reported on last week.

Among the applicants, Walls, Nuotio and Suominen are also currently running for rector of the University of Tampere.

The first one after the interview round, the board selects the top applicants, who will be interviewed by the university college on March 9.

In accordance with the University Act, the rector is responsible for the financial, efficient and effective handling and further development of the university’s tasks.

According to the University of Helsinki, rectors are required, among other things, to have a doctoral degree, extensive knowledge of the university world as well as a research and education policy vision, a cooperation network that reaches out to various stakeholders, and solid leadership experience.