University of Helsinki | The professor hits the table with an alarming figure about Finland’s labor shortage: “The entire social security rests on women’s shoulders”

According to Anne Kouvonen, professor of social policy at the University of Helsinki, the social welfare sector is extremely gendered.

Helsinki professor of social policy at the university Anne Kouvonen wants to talk during the parliamentary elections about how strongly Finland’s labor shortage is connected to the social security crisis.

“The social security sector alone represents more than half of Finland’s labor shortage. We should talk about this a lot more,” he says.

The social security industry, on the other hand, is extremely gendered, and in Kouvonen’s opinion, more attention should be paid to this as well.

“Our whole society rests on the shoulders of women. In Finland, 99 percent of dentists are women. About 90 percent of nurses and paramedics,” he says.

Public industry pension insurer Kevan according to a recent publication In 2022, Finland had the largest shortage of nurses, home care workers, kindergarten teachers, social workers and special education teachers.

For example, the shortage of nurses was more than 16,600 people. The number has more than doubled in two years, as in 2021 it was estimated that there will be a shortage of around 8,000 nurses in the whole country.

When looking broadly at the Finnish social security field, 85 percent of employees are women. The reading is in line with the fact that about five out of six students in fields related to health and well-being at universities of applied sciences are women.

However, many interrupt their studies.

“It is worrying that there are more sickness absences in the social security sector than in any other sector. Absences are specifically caused by mental health problems, such as anxiety and depression,” says Kouvonen.

In practice, it is often about work exhaustion. However, work burnout is not an official diagnosis in Finland that allows for sick leave.

In the extensive Helsinki Health Study research project on the employees of the City of Helsinki, it has been found that among the employees under 40 years of age, women in the social welfare sector had the most mental health-related sickness absences – almost twice as many as female employees in other sectors.

Kouvonen emphasizes that working conditions in the health and social security sector seem to be the cause of burnout.

“Recently, there has been a discussion about what is work burnout and what is some kind of general exhaustion related to everyday life and life. Researcher Noora Heinonen’s dissertation under work deals with mental health-based sickness absences, and the evidence suggests that attention should be paid especially to working conditions in the social security sector.”

Story edited 2.3. at 2:31 p.m.: Refined reference to Noora Heinonen’s dissertation under work.