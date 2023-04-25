University of Helsinki | The professor downloads direct words about the corona era: “Completely shocking”

The pandemic has left a long shadow on the well-being of students at the University of Helsinki, says academy professor Katariina Salmela-Aro. Recent research results show that the desire to study is decreasing again and the exhaustion related to studying is increasing.

Fresh ones the research results show that the well-being of students at the University of Helsinki has not improved as hoped after the pandemic and distance learning. Interest in studying is decreasing again and exhaustion related to studying is increasing.

In addition, students feel that the feeling of belonging to the student community is still not the same.

Academy professor Katariina Salmela-Aron the group has studied the well-being of students at the University of Helsinki since the first spring of the pandemic, i.e. since the beginning of 2020. The latest information concerns the end of 2022 and the beginning of the current year.

“Slightly more than half of the students are at an increased or clearly increased risk of burnout,” says Salmela-Aro.

“It seems that well-being has not started to recover in the desired direction. At first it looked brighter when the restrictions started to be lifted.”

Academy professor Katariina Salmela-Aro hopes that students' well-being is not forgotten in the government program.

Salmela-Aro is a professor of education with decades of experience in researching the well-being and ill-being of young people. He doesn’t mince his words when talking about how students were treated in Finland during the pandemic.

“It was absolutely shocking. Most university students are young and living a phase in their lives where they have a lot of power and a lot to say. Universities were closed and they were completely silenced. Our research has shown that young people felt that they were not listened to in decision-making.”

According to Salmela-Aro, lessons should definitely be learned from these experiences for future crises.

“So that’s definitely not the case.”

Salmela-Aron in the group’s studies, the students have also been able to prepare open-ended answers to various questions. They emphasized the need for togetherness.

“In the answers, the students widely stated that they need support in creating and maintaining social contacts and community, such as seeing fellow students.”

The professor hopes that the well-being of the students will not be forgotten in future government negotiations.

“Exhaustion during studies increases the risk of dropping out of school by 3.8 times. We really can’t afford this, when the level of education in Finland is stagnant anyway.”

According to Salmela-Aro, when the level of education stagnates, many young people lower their educational goals.

“That is, for example, we don’t aim for university, but go directly to working life.”