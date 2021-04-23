University of Helsinki The number of students in the student care service doubled in one fell swoop – There was a traffic jam that caused the popular website to be down

FSHS closed the popular chat in January after congestion. Student-praised chat will be re-introduced in early May.

Students the Healthcare Foundation (FSHS) chat service opens in May after a month-long break.

The chat service was closed in January, when polytechnic students became FSHS customers. With the change, the number of customers doubled to 270,000.

More than three hundred new employees also came.

As a result, the assessment of the need for care was congested, and the foundation decided to temporarily close its chat service.

Congestion was born especially in oral health services while new employees were still getting acquainted with their duties.

“Demand for services was perhaps higher than we had imagined,” describes FSHS Communications Director Annemari Backman.

“In that situation, we saw it as wise and effective from the student’s point of view to focus the assessment of care needs and service guidance on one channel, ie the telephone.”

Now operations have stabilized and congestion has been cleared.

The chat will open on May 3, from which time it will be open on weekdays from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Opening hours will be gradually extended.

Chat is part of the FSHS Self-portal, where students can, among other things, transfer their allotted time and view their invoices. In the chat service, the student has also been able to get an assessment of the need for care and information about the services.

The chat was opened for widespread use in 2019. Since its introduction, the chat has been closed once before, in the spring of 2020. At that time, it was closed due to the congestion caused by the corona pandemic.

In all, in 2020, about seventeen percent of the contacts were made via chat.

Backman says the service has received good feedback. Most contacts are made over the phone, but chat is especially useful for those who find typing easier than talking on the phone.