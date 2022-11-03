University of Helsinki | The non-aligned left won the election in the HYY elections

The number of candidates in HYY’s elections also saw a decrease this year. Äänirava achieved the title with 175 votes.

Helsinki the result of the representative elections of the university’s student union was published on Wednesday evening.

The non-aligned left (SitVas) electoral alliance increased its number of seats the most from the previous election. Its number of seats increased from nine to thirteen.

The voter turnout in the elections was 32.32 percent. It decreased only slightly from the previous election.

SitVas belongs to the election ring called Maalmainpyöra, which now has 23 seats. HYY’s greens, which belong to the ring, lost two places from ten to eight.

The second largest ring is HYAL, keeping its 12 places. HYAL is an election ring with a subject organization background.

HELP, formed by veterinary, pharmacy, dental, medical and law subject associations, fell to the third largest electoral ring, losing two seats from twelve to ten.

The electoral ring formed by Osakunta residents and Svenska Nationer och Ämnesföreningar (SNÄf) kept the same number of seats in nine. Also, the Associations kept four and SNÄf five seats.

The electoral ring formed by the coalition and the centrists, the Progressives, lost one seat, and now they have six seats.

SitVasin Jenny Kasongo was the vote rake of the elections, receiving 175 votes. This year, Kasongo has served on HYY’s board in charge of social policy.

Candidates a decrease was seen in the number this year as well.

In this year’s elections, 417 people ran for office. There were 490 candidates in the 2020 elections, which was also a clear decrease compared to the 2018 number of 591 candidates.

According to HYY’s press release, the lack of an election machine made it difficult for many people to vote.

There were large-scale and critical flaws in the election machine for representative elections, which could not be corrected until h-moment.

In representative elections the highest decision-making body of the student union, the 60-person representative council, is elected.

All members of HYY, i.e. approximately 26,000 students of the University of Helsinki, are entitled to vote. The representative body exercises the highest decision-making power in HYY and decides, among other things, on the student union’s budget of just under four million euros, major policies related to the organizations operating within the student union, the university and society, and the direction of the business operations of Ylva, the business group owned by the student union.

In addition, the representative board elects the student members of HYY’s board, the board of directors and the board of the University of Helsinki. Elections are held every other year.

For a closer look, the election result in its entirety as well as the results of previous years can be found at election result.hyy.fi.

Correction 3.11. at 5:17 p.m.: SitVas’s number of seats was initially mistakenly 14 in the text, the correct number is 13.