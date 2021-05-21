University of Helsinki The new information system of the University of Helsinki is proving to be a nightmare for a visually impaired student: “I can’t do anything myself”

The University of Helsinki is implementing a new Sisu study information system. It is practically impossible for a visually impaired student to use the program, says Susanna Halme, who is studying Finnish. A complaint has been lodged with the regional government agency about the system.

Finland studying the language at the University of Helsinki Susanna Halme does not know how he is supposed to enroll in courses in the fall.

Visually impaired Halme uses a screen reader and a dot keyboard on her computer. Until now, he has been able to use them to handle course registrations smoothly in the Weboodi system.

However, Weboodi, which has been in use for a couple of decades, is coming to an end, and the University of Helsinki is introducing a new Sisu study information system.

Sisun In addition to Webood, several other old systems of the University of Helsinki are to be replaced. The idea is that in the future, the student would take care of all things from the creation of the study plan and the course registration to submitting a diploma application in Sisu.

Halme has tried to use Sisu, but its use has proved practically impossible for a visually impaired student.

“I have not been able to do anything in the Sisu system. I can’t make a study plan and without a study plan I can’t enroll in courses. So I can’t do anything myself, ”says Halme.

He says that the screen reader cannot read the texts in Sisu and cannot use the program with the braille keyboard.

“I don’t get any overall picture of the system. The screen reader reads little things from here to here, but not everything. I don’t see which key is what happens. ”

Susanna Halme uses a braille keyboard on the machine.

Law according to which the systems used by universities should be achievable. That means systems should be accessible with, among other things, a screen reader and a braille keyboard.

According to Halme, Sisu does not meet the accessibility requirements.

“If a system is built on which everything is based, it must be achievable. If one small thing is unattainable, it doesn’t crash everything because it can be resolved somehow otherwise. But it is a serious matter if the whole system is unattainable. ”

A complaint has been made to the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland about the accessibility of the content study system. The agency will make a decision in early summer.

Sisun behind it is Funidata Oy, a company jointly owned by universities and colleges. The system is already in use at the universities of Jyväskylä and Tampere, among others.

Sisu’s development work has already begun in 2013, and the accessibility requirements have changed over the years. Accessibility issues first arose last winter when preparations for the implementation of the system at the University of Helsinki began, says Funidata’s CEO Mika Peura.

“We are aware that not all of Sisu’s operations meet current accessibility requirements. We have already made a lot of corrections, but there is still a lot of work to be done for the program to be said to be achievable. Of course, it is clear that we need to prioritize the biggest accessibility issues for the student. ”

According to current estimates, Sisu should be fully achievable in 2023.

“The level of accessibility increases with each version,” Peura promises.

It, that Sisu must be fully achieved by 2023 is a skinny consolation for a visually impaired student.

“What to do while waiting?” Susanna Halme asks.

He has said that he has been in contact with the study counseling.

“I have received the answer that everything is sorted out somehow, but it is not yet known how. It would be nice to know more concretely how things are going to be organized. I have to call for study counseling when I register to attend and when I want to register for courses. ”

Helsinki University Development Director Susanna Niinistö-Sivuranta promises that student accessibility issues will be resolved in the coming academic year.

“It is very unfortunate that this is the situation. This is an intermediate problem and will be able to be solved in the next school year. It is important for the university that everyone is able to use the system. ”

The transition to the content study information system is a huge effort for the University of Helsinki. About 10 million credits and the data of about half a million people are transferred to the system.

According to Niinistö-Sivuranta, the system is considerably more user-friendly than the old Weboodi.

“The system is very visual. It tells about the degree structures, provides information about the completed studies and clearly shows what studies the student still lacks. ”

Yle reported last fall Problems with content deployment in those universities where Sisu had already been introduced. According to Yle’s story, students found it difficult to register for courses, among other things.

Expert of the Student Union of the University of Helsinki Topias Tolonen says that students at the University of Helsinki have also had difficulties in implementing the system.

“There are positive things about content, like the fact that separate forms can now be found all in one place, but so far I haven’t heard any positive reviews about the usability of the system. Many students have found the program difficult to use. ”

According to Funidata Deura, Sisu has received both positive and negative feedback. Much of the negative feedback is from the fall of 2019, when the system was first introduced more widely, Peura says.

“The system has evolved tremendously from it. It will definitely take a while for you to get used to using the system. ”

