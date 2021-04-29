University of Helsinki The dreaded master’s thesis can be written in a few weeks: Auri Hiltunen, who did the work of a boardwalk at lightning speed, tells how it succeeds

HS asked readers about their experiences of the perceived graduate process. Auri Hiltunen, who wrote his dissertation in six weeks, tells how he succeeded and shares his tips.

Auri Hiltunen, who works in the financial sector, wrote her master’s degree in law in six weeks. From the point of view of working life, the fact that the degree had been completed proved to be more important than the master’s degree.­

Vilma Ikola HS

7:00 | Updated 7:36

Six weeks in the library and the result is a master’s degree worthy of a laudatur.

Graduated from the University of Helsinki with a master’s degree in law in 2013 Auri Hiltunen did what many dreamed of: completed his degree and found a pleasant job. There was, of course, a bachelor’s degree between the two, but Hiltunen also overcame it after the initial difficulties.