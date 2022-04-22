University of Helsinki The bullying scandal that erupted at the university led to drastic action: The Faculty of Social Sciences is trying a method that has not even been thought of before

Last autumn, HS reported on incidents of bullying that led to action at the University of Helsinki’s Faculty of Social Sciences.

Helsinki the university’s faculty of political science is embarking on a large-scale massaging project to try to solve equality-related problems.

The background to the project is Helsingin Sanomat last autumn news coveragewho said that staff in the field of politics and communication (Knee) had had to take a firm stand against the bullying experienced by communication students.

According to a survey of students, bullying particularly affected women studying communication. Communication had been called a “softer science than others” and a picture of it had been painted as a subject for poor people. According to the survey, female students of communications had had to hear the designation “bimbo and blonde,” and they had also encountered sexual harassment. The motive for the bullying was said to be female hatred.

“The news was a welcome shake for us that equality issues must be taken really seriously,” Hanna Wass says to HS.

Lyydia Laukkanen, Anna Enbuske and Mona Zabihian, communication students at the University of Hesling, told HS about the bullying situation in October 2021.

Bullying scandal began to be resolved at the university at an efficient pace. As a result of the meetings, the creation of our own internal ethical guidelines was launched.

However, Vice Dean Wass says the guidance alone did not seem like a sufficient measure, as students expect concrete changes in their daily lives.

“This was a great opportunity for the roller coaster, because it is we who are exploring the themes of equality. Still, in my own organization, it seemed awkward to intervene at first. ”

So the Faculty of Political Science decided to introduce them to the range of tools it can: research.

“We said that pooling, which we have research expertise in, for example, climate change reform, would be a great tool here,” Wass says.

In this case, grouping means involving the whole learning community on the principle of a low threshold to come up with better solutions.

Social data science the center began preparing for grouping along with the faculty welfare and equality committee. The committee also includes student members.

An assistant professor at the University of Illinois, USA, was invited to provide scientific support for the project Tanja Aitamurto one of the world ‘s leading pooling experts.

Now, in the spring of 2022, the preparatory work is complete.

Aggregation will be implemented from 9 to 23. May using the otakantaa.fi platform.

On the online platform, participants are asked three questions: What should ethical guidelines look like? What is the respondents’ view of the faculty’s equality situation and the grievances, problems and blind spots they perceive? What solutions could be taken to strengthen equality?

The information generated later on the basis of grouping is to be used in the preparation and monitoring of the faculty’s own equality strategy and related concrete actions. The faculty has also recruited two research assistants who will eventually analyze the material in their own degrees.

Hanna Wass is a Finnish political scientist who is the Vice Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Helsinki.

For a long time as a social scientist in the line, Hanna Wass has noted that current students have learned to identify structural flaws clearly more closely than previous generations. That is why students must be actively involved in all kinds of equality work.

“Students are ahead of the light year teachers in equality issues. They actually train us, ”Wass says.

It is interesting about Wass that it is in this time that emphasizes the choices of individuals that more and more attention has begun to be paid to the collective structures of society. Focusing on structures, Wass argues, may even be a backlash to an ongoing period of individuals.

Many student organizations themselves already have equality officers in place, equality strategies, and zero-tolerance programs for harassment. Wass says student equality programs are no longer just about blatant abuse, but more generally about creating a safer atmosphere – it can easily feel like some are already overreacting.

“It is precisely because of such generational differences that it is important to involve everyone equally in resolving these issues,” Wass concludes.