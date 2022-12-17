University of Helsinki | Super student Lotta Yli-Hukkala-Siira completes her master’s degree again, finished more than 700 books in a year

Lotta Yli-Hukkala-Siira sits on top of moving boxes in her home. He is moving abroad.

Finland’s best high school student became a Master of Law in just one year. This year, he has waded through more than 700 books, and soon he will have his master’s degree again. What does Lotta Yli-Hukkala-Siira really intend?

On Monday morning On November 8, 2021, Helsingin Sanomai was contacted catchy title.

Absurd performance at the University of Helsinki: The best student in Finland became a master of law in just one year.

21 years old at the time Lotta Yli-Hukkala-Siira said in the article that he had completed 583 credits with applications and degrees during a good year at the Faculty of Law of the University of Helsinki. Normally, master’s studies include 300 credits. The average of the study grades was over four, while the best possible is five.