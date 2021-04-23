University of Helsinki Significant hardware failure at the university: Up to tens of thousands of students do not get key programs open

In the morning, a hardware failure was detected in the computer room of the University of Helsinki, due to which many people cannot access Teams, for example.

Helsinki a hardware failure was detected in the university computer room in the morning, potentially affecting the study of tens of thousands of students and the work of staff.

Information Security Manager, University of Helsinki Kenneth Kahri indicates that the fault has been located and is being repaired.

“It’s not terribly dramatic, but quite uncomfortable. Equipment failure can cause visible interference. ”

In particular, hardware programs affect programs in the Office365 family.

“People have trouble accessing email and signing up for Teams. Otherwise, the services will not be affected by the hardware failure, ”says Kahri.

“One way or another, however, this can upset most college students.”

university of Helsinki has also this week pushed down the old VPN connection, Pulse Secure. In any case, the service was supposed to be disabled in May, but the shutdown was speeded up because of a vulnerability in the product.

“The service didn’t have very many users. We put a reminder to the last few users that the product will leave a month earlier than announced, ”Kahri says.

The University of Helsinki has several vpn services at its disposal.

“If one vpn leaves, it won’t wiggle life in just about any direction,” Kahri says.

Office365 According to Kahr, the hardware failure related to the products and the shutdown of the VPN service are not related.

