University of Helsinki | Research: Good school performance increases the risk of developing an eating disorder

According to a recent study by the University of Helsinki, people with clearly lower than average school success had almost a 40 percent probability of being diagnosed with a mental health disorder by the age of 38.

The study investigated the connection between primary school leaving certificate and mental health problems in adolescence or adulthood. The obtained results describe the so-called absolute risk, which refers to the probability of getting sick in a certain period of time.

Correspondingly, those with better-than-average school success had a significantly lower likelihood of a mental health disorder: 16 percent. The only exception was eating disorders, where the relationship was the opposite.

“In the group with the highest success in primary school, the risk of developing an eating disorder was also the highest. It is known from previous research that a high socioeconomic background in childhood and a tendency towards perfectionism increase the risk of developing an eating disorder,” says the researcher and docent Christian Hakulinen from the University of Helsinki.

In research looked at young people born in Finland between 1980 and 2000. People were followed from the end of middle school until the end of 2017, i.e. until the age of 38 at the longest.

The results of the study have been published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.

“There are few who really do poorly at school, but it is important to know that for them the risk of developing a mental health disorder is significantly increased.”

In Hakulinen’s opinion, the information emphasizes that the service system should be in order and help should be available for both milder and more serious mental health challenges.

“It would be important to offer support at an early stage,” says Hakulinen.

In research the eating disorders that have been investigated are also considerably rarer than, for example, anxiety and depression, but on the other hand, their impact on an individual’s life is often considerable, Hakulinen reminds.

According to the report, the absolute risk, i.e. the probability of developing an eating disorder, is 3.1 percent for students with the highest elementary school success and 0.8 percent for students with average school success.

“In this study, again, no connection was found between poor school performance and getting sick with an eating disorder,” says Hakulinen.