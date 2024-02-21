University of Helsinki | Professors are worried about “B-class doctors”

The government's pilot of a thousand PhDs is drawing harsh criticism at the University of Helsinki.

The government The “pilot of a thousand doctors” starting in the spring also arouses criticism at the University of Helsinki.

The aim of the pilot is to shorten the time it takes to complete PhDs and increase their number in working life. However, the university's fear is that the pilot will produce “b-class doctors”is written in the medical journal.

HS wrote on February 18 that the pilot being criticized extensively. The pilot's problems have been brought up not only in the university field but also in companies, within the government and in the opposition.

As part of pilot The University of Helsinki has received a decent amount of money: 60 million euros to hire 236 doctoral researchers.

In the pilot, the dissertation should be completed in three years, while currently the median time to complete doctoral degrees at the University of Helsinki is more than six years.

In the new model, the aim is to cut the completion time in half.

“Such a big change will not be possible without relaxing the minimum requirements for the dissertation”, are writing reader Liisa Kauppi and professors Anna Keski-Rahkonen, Tiina Paunio and Katri Räikkönen on the Faculty of Medicine's blog.

Also an academy professor Anu Wartiovaara write In Lääkärilehti, that the “obligation to argue” that lies ahead after three years creates anxiety for young researchers: no one wants to do a B-class dissertation, but at the same time, it would seem crazy not to apply for available funding.

“The plan [pilotin] the core is disappearing in thoughtless decisions”, Wartiovaara states In the medical journal.

Dissertation researcher Lauri Laine from the theological faculty points out that only a few years ago the target time for a doctoral degree became four years.

“To get a master's degree in five years sounds like child's play as an education policy goal, to get a doctorate in three years alongside the goal,” he says.

According to the university sources interviewed by HS, the concern is also about where capable doctoral students will suddenly be torn away, and where jobs will be found for the PhDs who graduate as a result of the pilot.