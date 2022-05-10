University of Helsinki New mothers easily blame themselves for a problem that affects one percent of babies – Award-winning researcher now has a comforting message

Emmi Helle has studied congenital structural heart defects. He is now awarded the Academy of Finland Prize for his research work.

In Finland about 550 babies are born each year with a congenital structural heart defect. About one in ten cases is so critical that a newborn will need treatment soon.

So far, we know very little about how and why these heart defects occur. In total, about one percent of Finns have some kind of congenital structural heart defect.

However, knowledge is accumulating. Finland can already be said to be a pioneer in the study of the topic. This is what a real expert on congenital heart defects, a pediatrician and clinical researcher from Töölö says. Emmi Helle.

To white Helle, dressed in a doctor’s jacket, receives guests at the main door of Meilahti Hospital. The researcher also works as a doctor. The work week has been busy again.

“The work of a researcher and a doctor benefits each other a lot. You learn to look at things from several perspectives, ”says Helle.

The reason we are here is that Helle is now being awarded an Academy Prize for her research work by the Academy of Finland. The prize is awarded annually to a researcher who is at the beginning of a scientific career and who has already demonstrated exceptional scientific courage, creativity or open-mindedness in his or her work.

Emmi Helle looks at a report printed from a device that checks that the pacemakers are working.

What So Helle has investigated? The matter is complicated, so let him explain himself.

“The most important structures in the heart develop during the first trimester of pregnancy, and I study what kind of things interfere with the normal development of the heart during that time,” Helle begins.

According to Helte, both genetic and environmental factors contribute to the development of heart defects. To some extent, heart defects are hereditary, but it is also known that overweight of the expectant mother, certain medications, or diabetes increase the risk of congenital heart defects in the offspring.

“Congenital heart defects can be very diverse. They can be really serious, even fatal, or ones that are never even noticed, ”Helle says.

In her research in particular, Helle traces the exact causes of congenital heart defects and the ways in which they could be prevented. He is looking for answers from many sources: from Finnish health registers, genetic samples taken from children, as well as pulsating heart cells made from patients’ skin cells.

“For example, a family with multiple congenital structural defects can be used as a research subject. Then we try to look for gene variants that cause these defects. ”

Heat says he has been taken from how research-friendly the families of “heart children” have been towards his research work. Cardiac children refer to children with structural congenital heart disease.

A good example of a pro-research case is what happened when Helle called through the families of heart children to ask them to participate in the study.

“At one point, there was a discussion in the Facebook community of heart families that I was looking for subjects. Suddenly, things turned out so that the families who were suitable for the study started contacting me, ”Helle says.

According to Helte, the survey has been very positive. For example, no one has feared that there will be some “mistake” in their own pregnancy that would explain the occurrence of a heart defect.

“It’s actually quite comforting to many that we still can’t say very precisely where these flaws are coming from. It is very often a coincidence. Pregnant mothers blame themselves so easily for whatever. ”

Although congenital heart defects cannot be corrected afterwards, many want to know the cause of the defect.

“It’s been a memorable case that a gene variant was found in a young adult that had probably caused her a lot of trouble with her heart failure,” Helle says.

When the young man was informed of the discovery, this was pleasing to the eye, even though the new information did not bring him any significant benefit to himself.

“He was proud to be included in the research publication. Maybe she thought her help could be important for future generations, ”Helle says.

Helle says that the research results may be of great benefit in the future. When the backgrounds of congenital heart defects are better known, counseling and monitoring of pregnancies at risk can be intensified.

Today, many heart defects are diagnosed during pregnancy, which is important, because then, for example, the births of critically ill children can be concentrated in Helsinki. In the long run, it is also possible that some treatment measures could even prevent the development of congenital heart defects.

“It can happen that we find something small that someone else can combine with some other significant research,” Helle hopes.