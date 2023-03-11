University of Helsinki | Music teaching can be one solution to the segregation of schools, say top researchers

When a few weeks ago, a fierce discussion started in the media about emphasized teaching and its effect on segregation, two researchers from the Faculty of Education at the University of Helsinki wondered whether it should be scrapped To Helsingin Sanomat opinion piece.

Music and its effect on the development of children and young people is a matter of which Minna Huotilainen and Mari Tervaniemi know a considerable amount: they work at the Center of Excellence for Music, Mind, Body and Brain Research funded by the Academy of Finland. Huotilainen is a brain researcher and professor of education and Tervaniemi is the research director.

Music classes have been at the heart of the recent debate. Schools in Helsinki are designed for focused teaching changewhich would end, for example, music, language and art classes in their current form.

Let’s get acquainted at first to a certain map.

It shows the outlines of Helsinki and gray and red balls inside them.

The red balls refer to schools where an emphasis on teaching begins in the 3rd grade. That is, for example, music, exercise or visual arts. There are 13 balls in total.

The gray balls, on the other hand, refer to schools where there is no corresponding emphasis. There are 80 of these balls.

There are red balls pretty evenly all over Helsinki, but one area catches the eye: Mellunkylä and west of it in Jakomäki do not have a single red ball. The district of Mellunkylä includes, for example, Kontula, Vesala and Mellunmäki.

It is precisely in that area that a large number of S2 pupils who speak Finnish as a second language, who have been at the center of the recent school debate, live and go to school, i.e. children and young people with an immigrant background.

“When we talk about segregation, i.e. the differentiation of regions, we also talk about language skills. And research shows that music is especially useful when learning a language,” says Minna Huotilainen.

Minna Huotilainen and Mari Tervaniemi have studied how music affects the development of children and young people.

The last ones According to Huotilainen and Tervaniemi, studies published over the past 20 years indicate that playing music may also have a positive effect on other than actual musical skills, for example children’s linguistic and cognitive development.

This phenomenon, where the conscious practice of a skill also strengthens other, non-consciously practiced skills, is called the transfer effect.

According to current knowledge, the transfer effects of practicing music on language abilities are based on five factors: the partial overlap of the brain areas related to speech and music processing, the precision required for musical information processing, the positive emotions caused by music, and the attentiveness required by the hobby.

Through these factors, musical activity seems to have a versatile effect on linguistic skills.

“Music trains the auditory system, the purpose of which is to understand speech. If there are challenges in understanding speech – i.e. a child or young person is hearing impaired or non-Finnish speaking – music is particularly beneficial, according to studies,” says Huotilainen.

According to him, the segregation between schools is not dismantled by reorganizing things within one school.

“In the light of the research, instead of dismantling music classes, we should talk about how music could be taught in more schools and to S2 students,” says Huotilainen.

“This means more music classes, more music lessons, but also that music is used more as a teaching method. Singing is a great way to learn languages, for example.”

Huotilainen flags for the so-called Kerava model. Next autumn, Kerava will switch to a model where all middle school students are covered by focused teaching. The effort is specifically to curb segregation.

Kerava plans to make it so that the music classes continue, although otherwise the model will be implemented without separate emphasis classes.

Huotilainen is also of the opinion that the weighted music classes should be kept.

“In focused classes, the teacher is the class and music teacher at the same time. He must have the opportunity to modify the teaching as needed. The whole system is watered down if students are scattered in different classes.”

It would be really important to talk about his friendships as well.

“In music class, music is the thing that unites everyone. It’s a big deal.”

The 9-year-old who came to the filming of this story agrees Victoria Stripe. He is in the third grade in the music class at Kaisaniemi elementary school.

“Everything is fun in music class. I really like music,” he says.

Victoria Raita, 9, who attends a music-focused class at Kaisaniemi elementary school, has loved singing since she was in kindergarten.

Singing is Victoria’s passion.

“Singing is somehow so much fun. Both of my best friends are really enthusiastic singers in the class,” he says.

Father Mikko Raita says that through the entrance exams Victoria was separately applied for a place in the music class at Kaisaniemi elementary school. Before the 3rd grade, he attended a non-emphasized elementary school near his home in Kulosaari.

“Even before Victoria entered the 1st grade, we found out what kind of school options are available. There weren’t any, and we chose a nearby school,” he says.

“The previous school was also really good, but in the current class, music creates a non-verbal language between children. Victoria’s singing has developed tremendously in the group.”

According to Raida, Victoria has been a talented singer since she was in kindergarten. He has attended a music school, private singing lessons and a pop and jazz conservatory to study different instruments.

Investigator According to Mari Tervaniemi, it is common that children and young people who enjoy music come from good socio-economic backgrounds.

This is also a big challenge for research: it can often be practically impossible to distinguish what, for example, in a child’s linguistic development is due to music and how much is due to explanatory factors from the background, such as parental support and financial resources.

In the past, the effects of music have been studied a lot in music colleges, whose student body has already been well selected. Nowadays, research is being done in ordinary schools and kindergartens.

The results are fascinating.

“Made in Finland Tanja Linnavallin based on my doctoral research, participating in a weekly musical play school of less than an hour in kindergarten for at least two years strengthened children’s voice processing skills and vocabulary,” says Tervaniemi.

An equally strong strengthening of linguistic skills was not found in the control groups. These included groups of children for whom there was no musical play school organized by music educators, as well as kindergartens where the children participated in weekly dance lessons led by professional teachers.

“Muskari is a carefully developed and thoroughly thought-out pedagogical activity, and it certainly has an impact. But even ordinary ‘singing’ at home and other spontaneous music making at home seems to have a positive effect on children’s ability to concentrate,” says Tervaniemi.

He hopes that, in addition to schools, the role of early childhood education would start to be talked about more.

“In terms of language development, it’s not just what is done in schools that matters. Early childhood education is really important.”

A musical hobby has been shown in numerous experimental studies to accelerate children’s neurocognitive maturation and, based on some results, also social development.

According to Tervaniemi and Huotilainen, one big problem is that many teachers in both schools and early childhood education feel that they do not have enough skills to teach music.

“A background in music can be enormously useful, for example, as an early childhood education teacher, but you don’t really need any opera singing skills. Making music a part of teaching should be made as accessible as possible, and this could be helped, if necessary, by, for example, rotating music teachers and the thoughtful use of digital materials.”

