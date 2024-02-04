University of Helsinki | Minka Melin got the highest score in Helsinki's strictest entrance exam – Now she tells how

In the university application, it was the most difficult to get into psychology at the University of Helsinki. Minka Melin had a top performance in the exam.

Strong intuition. That in a 24 year old With Minka Melini was already in middle school. He felt that the field of psychology was just for him. That feeling didn't leave me alone.

“I still didn't dare to dream of studying psychology, because I knew it would be so difficult to get there,” says Melin.