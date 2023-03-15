University of Helsinki | Milla Vuorijärvi, 24, spent an outrageous amount of money to study to become a doctor

Milla Vuorijärvi spent thousands of euros to study her dream profession.

Milla Vuorijärvi, 24, is studying medicine for the second year at the University of Helsinki. The doors to medicine didn’t open easily, because he only got there on the fifth attempt.

During the search contract, Vuorijärvi had time to attend various training courses for a total of around 10,000 euros.

“If I had to pay that amount again, I would. But the amount also concretely shows the inequality between the applicants”, he reflects.

The training courses became a topic of conversation last week when Yle newsthat at Aalto University, the applicant may be rejected in the future if help from a training course has been applied for tasks in the art field.

The University of Helsinki also recognizes that the situation is problematic, but so far it has not been decided to make a similar policy.

“It’s about equal opportunities. We don’t want to favor people who have better financial resources to prepare for the exams”, head of student selection at the University of Helsinki Fairy tale Kunnas said In the case of HS.

Mountain lake participated in the first coaching course in the spring of 2017. At that time, he felt that in order to get into medicine, he almost had to take the coaching course.

However, the first courses were not very useful, as Vuorijärvi had to simultaneously work at the store’s cash register to finance the courses and other living expenses.

“I didn’t have enough time or energy to study when I had to work almost full-time,” he says.

At some point, Vuorijärvi realized that he had to spend more time studying and less work. Thanks to his savings, he was able to significantly reduce his shifts and focus on the entrance exams.

Individuals according to Vuorijärvi, the price of the training courses ranged from around 650 euros up to 3,000 euros. The cheaper option could include only the study materials, while the more expensive version often also included face-to-face teaching.

Vuorijärvi financed the courses and other expenses during the application process from his own savings. He only got the last course for free as a commercial collaboration, because Vuorijärvi had talked about preparing for the entrance exams on his public Instagram account.

According to Vuorijärvi, the most important benefit of the training courses was that they “taught learning”, such as the timing of studying and different learning methods.

It was also useful to have a tutor who was part of one of the courses, i.e. a student who had already entered the medical school. Vuorijärvi talked with him on the phone every couple of weeks and received useful tips and mental support for the application process.

Vuorijärvi according to him, he could have entered medical school also without spending so much money on coaching courses.

In addition, he recognizes that not everyone has the same opportunities, first of all, to pay thousands of euros for courses, let alone leave work to sit for entrance exams.

Some of the applicants may have, for example, lived with their parents during the application process, or they may have been able to financially support the courses and, for example, the rent payment. Some, on the other hand, may have a full-time job, family or illnesses that make it difficult to prepare for entrance exams.

“People do not have equal opportunities to participate in courses. That’s why you shouldn’t compare yourself to others. If someone gets into medicine in, say, a year, he could have completely different resources at his disposal,” Vuorijärvi reflects.

Vuorijärvi was finally able to enter the Faculty of Medicine with a high school diploma.

So that said certificate selection reform as a result, the vast majority of those applying to higher education nowadays get a place to study based on their matriculation certificate. In addition to coaching courses, Vuorijärvi also diligently raised the grades of his high school diploma, a total of eight times.

This was a natural solution, as the training courses were largely focused on high school physics, chemistry and biology, the grades of which could be increased with the same effort. In the end, Vuorijärvi was able to enter the medical school with a high school diploma.

Based on his experience, many people now go to coaching courses during high school in order to do better in the matriculation exams and thus in the search for certificates. This may cause inequality already among high school students.

Vuorijärvi still does not fully subscribe to the idea that the use of coaching courses should be limited. Firstly, according to him, monitoring such a restriction would be very difficult. The courses also give many people important skills that help them get to the study place of their dreams.

About training courses instead of giving up, according to Vuorijärvi, the priority should be to invest in public education, so that it meets the needs of students. For example, in his opinion, study skills should be taught even more.

“It’s great that universities recognize the inequality of entrance exams. However, banning training courses is patching up the problem, which gives an advantage to those who are ready to break the rules.”

Personally, Vuorijärvi does not regret at all that he spent a lot of money and time on his application process and coaching courses.

“I am now in a field that genuinely interests me. You can’t measure that in money.”

