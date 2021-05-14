University of Helsinki Maria no longer even remembers how many fixed-term employment contracts she has signed – This is how the University of Helsinki chains employment relationships

Helsinki|university of Helsinki
Project funding and various projects explain why so many employees of the University of Helsinki are in fixed-term employment. According to the union, there is also a habit behind it: “Unfortunately, this is the only way the university world is accustomed to doing this,” says the Advocacy Director of the Finnish Association of Scientists.
Anna Takala HS
2:00
Mary no longer even remembers how many fixed-term employment contracts he has signed. Various.
Maria defended her doctoral dissertation in 2013 and before that has worked in fixed-term teaching and research positions at the University of Helsinki.
