University of Helsinki Maria Loima registered for a huge university party, which costs 338 euros for participation alone – “Of course the price has raised questions”

This weekend, the promotion of the University of Helsinki’s Faculty of Social Sciences will be celebrated. It is the biggest celebration in the academic world.

Helsinki a graduation ceremony for the faculty of political science will be held on Friday at the university’s ballroom, culminating in long celebrations. At the event, fresh masters will wear their wreaths and doctors their hats.

“After all, these celebrations can’t be missed,” says the graduate of the Master of Political Science in 2020 Maria Loima To HS.

Loima remembers seeing a poster on the wall of the study counselor’s room at the beginning of her university studies, declaring that the best parties were only in front of her after graduation. And this weekend is finally the time for their best party – and the poster wasn’t wrong.

On the poster meant, of course, promotion. The promotion is the largest celebration in the university world, celebrating masters and doctors who have graduated with numerous fine-tuned traditions.

Participation in the promotion is voluntary and participation is by no means free.

The website of the Faculty of Social Sciences’ promotion, which will be held this weekend, states that participation in the master’s and doctoral dissertation will cost the graduate 338 euros. For those who register in time, the price is slightly lower: 276 euros.

Participation fee on top of that, many still pay a long penny for party dresses, hairstyles and hotel accommodation, for example. All in all, the event can easily cost almost a thousand euros.

“Of course the price has raised questions,” Maria Loima, who is attending the party, tells HS. He himself received a discount on the party price by volunteering for the promotion committee for a major event for two years.

“However, if you divide the price into four holidays and think about what it all entails, the price no longer feels so high. Many pay for a unique party because the experience is quite unique, ”he adds.

The price includes, for example, many meals and sparkling wines that lubricate the doctor’s swords to be sharpened. Organizing a big event has also required a lot of work.

This year the Promotions Committee has paid special attention to ensuring that as many people as possible have the opportunity to attend an expensive celebration.

For example, the necessary party costumes are encouraged to be purchased second-hand or borrowed. The smartest ones also sew their own evening dresses, for example. Promotional events are largely festive occasions where you wear either a tailcoat or a long evening gown.

One of the exact dress codes for the event is that in addition to the Student Act, you are advised to dress as follows for sailing, which is “the most free-form part of the promotion”:

“Comfortable outfits include cotton trousers, a neat sweater and a collared shirt, as well as an oilcloth jacket. A full suit is too formal for the occasion, but a skirt or straight pants and a little jacket is a good choice. However, it would be good not to have visible prints or advertising text on the clothes. ”

In addition to the possibility of renting formal wear, efforts have been made to reduce other expenses. Discounts for guests of hotel accommodation have been negotiated, among other things. In addition, it has been noted, for example, that a master’s ring does not have to be really golden, but “gold-colored”.

I’m celebrating participating Maria Loima praises how the solemnity of the traditional event has been preserved over the years. Many traditions today already look a little “weird,” but that’s why they’re so great.

“Yes, for example, getting a laurel wreath on your head feels teasing,” Loima says.

By participating in the celebration, graduates will also be part of a long and valuable promotional history. The names of the graduates are recorded in the matrix, which is the memory of the political science graduates.

Finland The first promotion was held at the Faculty of Philosophy of the Academy of Turku as early as 1643, and the tradition has continued uninterrupted throughout university history. The first promotion of the Faculty of Social Sciences was held in 1950.

Promotions are usually held every five years.

More about the Faculty of Social Sciences promotion can be read in the event comprehensive website.