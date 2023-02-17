University of Helsinki | Maija Vilkkumaa graduated with a master’s degree – The studies lasted 31 years

Maija Vilkkumaa has completed her Finnish language studies at the University of Helsinki. “I’ve always loved university,” says the hit musician.

Vocalist and songwriter Maija Vilkkumaa49, graduated with a master’s degree in philosophy from the University of Helsinki, majoring in the Finnish language.

Vilkkumaa started his studies in 1992, so he spent a total of 31 years in his studies. The reasons for the prolongation of the studies have been many, but first Vilkkumaa ended up as a research assistant at the Finnish language department, and after that, the “rock life” took its course.

“My studies have been random bursts,” Vilkkumaa tells HS.

The final touch to the end of studies was when Vilkkumaa heard rumors that some of the credits would expire in the summer of 2023.

“I thought that once the degree is done, you can no longer leave your studies unfinished. It’s generally nice to finish things you’ve started.”

On the side of his major, he performed “humanistic sleight of hand” with, among other things, general linguistics and jazz music studies.

Originally Maija Vilkkumaa ended up studying the Finnish language, because a young high school student from Kallio High School became interested in the relationship between language and thinking.

The relationship between language and thinking actually still fascinates him.

“The idea that language is our whole world is really interesting,” he says.

According to Vilkumaa, it is “heavenly” to delve into how language actually works and how it colors all thinking.

“The world is chaos, and language is ultimately the only tool for people to structure it.”

But why did Finland’s foremost musician want to complete a master’s degree in adulthood?

“I have always loved university. Now I can think that I am a real university student,” he says.

“However, I’m not quite sure what the state of the university is like today. For me, in time, the university became a kind of liberating center of free thought.”

Vilkkumaa’s graduation party is spent in a family circle. He also plans to organize an event where the wine will flow for friends – many of whom are linguists by the way.

“It’s wonderful that the 31-year journey has finally come to an end. But yes, there is also a sense of nostalgia: there will be no more new courses. I don’t think I will become a real linguist,” Vilkkumaa concludes.

