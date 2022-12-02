Friday, December 2, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

University of Helsinki | Jenni Haukio is currently completing her PhD – HS follows moment by moment

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 2, 2022
in World Europe
0

Helsinki|university of Helsinki

The spouse of the President of the Republic, Jenni Haukio, is getting her doctorate today at the Faculty of Political Science of the University of Helsinki.

OF THE REPUBLIC spouse of the president Jenni Haukio today, Friday, is doing his doctorate at the Faculty of Political Science of the University of Helsinki.

The title of the study is: “From the ideal of open interaction to the reality of internal mobilization? : Strategic dimensions and dilemmas of parties’ digital election campaigning”.

The opponent in the dissertation is a professor Kim Strandberg from Åbo Akademi, and is supervised by a senior university lecturer Juri Mykkänen.

HS follows the progress of the day in this story.

Haukio introduced himself to the photographers at 11 o’clock at the University of Helsinki. The two-hour dissertation started at 12 o’clock.

#University #Helsinki #Jenni #Haukio #completing #PhD #moment #moment

See also  Book Review | On the way, the speech of the local people echoes as the author cycles from one municipality to another
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Inter, comeback mission: the keys? Lu-La and "two-headed" team with Brozo and Calha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.