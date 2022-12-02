University of Helsinki | Jenni Haukio is currently completing her PhD – HS follows moment by moment

The spouse of the President of the Republic, Jenni Haukio, is getting her doctorate today at the Faculty of Political Science of the University of Helsinki.

OF THE REPUBLIC spouse of the president Jenni Haukio today, Friday, is doing his doctorate at the Faculty of Political Science of the University of Helsinki.

The title of the study is: “From the ideal of open interaction to the reality of internal mobilization? : Strategic dimensions and dilemmas of parties’ digital election campaigning”.

The opponent in the dissertation is the professor Kim Strandberg from Åbo Akademi, and is supervised by a senior university lecturer Juri Mykkänen.

HS follows the progress of the day in this story.

Haukio introduced himself to the photographers at 11 o’clock at the University of Helsinki. The two-hour dissertation started at 12 o’clock.