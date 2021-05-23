Sunday, May 23, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

University of Helsinki In Germany, Jenna Suonio suddenly found out what was wrong with Finnish working life: “Whatever I tried, it was always, so to speak, wrong”

by admin
May 23, 2021
in World
0

Helsinki|university of Helsinki

HS Helsinki asked for experiences from those who studied at the University of Helsinki and ended up working in various fields. There were dozens of responses, combined with satisfaction with change and an incentive to look for your own field.

For subscribers

Jenna Suonio hopes that students will have the opportunity to gain experience in various fields. Picture: Rio Gandara / HS

Vilma Ikola HS

7:00

Always the selection does not hit the right one at a time. Every year, there are masses of students in colleges who change direction and take up a degree other than the one they originally applied to study.

There is a constant debate about the purpose of higher education. Society is trying to push students from the benches of lecture halls into working life as quickly as possible. New students receive fewer student support months than those who started earlier. By graduating within the target time, part of the student loan will be forgiven.

Topics related to the article

.
#University #Helsinki #Germany #Jenna #Suonio #suddenly #wrong #Finnish #working #life #speak #wrong

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Hockey Kotkaniemi's goal was a thin consolation, Toronto equalized the match series

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?