University of Helsinki | “I’m afraid of what Ukraine’s defeat could mean for Finland,” says the former director of the Aleksanteri Institute

Veli-Pekka Tynkkynen, professor of Russian environmental policy at the University of Helsinki, accused the former director of the Aleksanteri Institute of being blue-eyed towards Russia in his Vieraskynä article published on Wednesday.

Alexander Institute with a long-term director, professor emeritus Markku Kivinen is a dark thing to say when I ask him if he thinks he has taken a blue-eyed view of Russia.

The Aleksanteri Institute, part of the University of Helsinki, is Finland’s most significant Russian research institute. Kivinen, who founded the institute in 1996 and has already retired, is one of the best Russian experts in Finland

The question, on the other hand, is essential because the institute’s professor of Russian environmental policy Veli-Pekka Tynkkynen accused on Wednesday in Helsingin Sanomat in his published Vierakynä article From Kivi and his former colleague, the professor who led the institute’s energy research Pami Aaltoa quite frankly, about blue-eyedness and underestimating the importance of Russia’s colonialist and imperialist worldview.

According to Tynkkynen, this also framed the institute’s energy research, and the risks related to Russia and Russian energy were not to be emphasized.

Aalto did not want to give an interview on the subject to HS for this story.

According to Veli-Pekka Tynkkynen, professor of Russian environmental policy at the University of Helsinki, the tendency to downplay Russia's imperialist worldview and the risks associated with Russian energy has a clear connection to Europe's current problems.

“Rather In my opinion, I have been a disgusting realist”, Markku Kivinen, on the other hand, responds to the accusations.

“I have always seen the danger of Russia. I fear the escalation of the war, the defeat of Ukraine and what all this could mean for Finland,” says Kivinen.

“I wrote in 2016 I sent the endgame – also a novel, which shows what I’m afraid of. That will put Finland at war with Russia in 2024.”

Kivinen says that he noticed already in 2013 that a group of intellectuals in Russia began to stand out, who had a hostile attitude towards Finland. Prior to this, cooperation with researchers had been very smooth across the board.

A visit to the Department of Sociology at the University of Moscow around the same time was also an eye-opener.

“The institution was totally corrupt. The attitude towards the West was such that nothing is needed from there and our own research is better. I told the university that not a single student should be sent there.”

To the same at the time, Kivinen admits that he has never given and still does not give much weight to the “ideological side” in his assessments. With this, he refers to the “colonialist and imperialist worldview” of Russia that Tynkkynen brought up.

“Russia’s foreign policy is always more or less the same regardless of ideology, and no Putin I don’t think you’re an ideological politician.”

According to Kivinen, Russia’s foreign policy is determined above all by its great power status and the fact that it is a military great power and a nuclear weapon state.

“At the same time, the country is not as economically strong as it would like to be.”

Of stones and the entire institute he previously headed is earlier too reproached for being too kind and soft towards Russia.

Kivinen points out that the institute has, for example, the world’s most cited Russian researcher, a professor Vladimir Gelmanwho has been very critical of Russia across the board.

Kivinen himself does not talk about Russia rudely in this interview either. He emphasizes the importance of the existence of alternative scenarios and the fact that it does not make sense to create simple ideological confrontations.

“It is not wise to look at things only from the point of view that the world is polarized into a struggle between democracies and authoritarian states. That’s not how foreign policy is done. Foreign policy is risk management.”

In Kivinen’s opinion, foreign policy simply cannot be made on the basis of not discussing issues with those who disagree.

“We don’t know how the war in Ukraine is going. Different scenarios are needed. The same thing with China.”

Kivinen according to the Alexander Institute, which he led, the guiding star of the research was three different scenarios regarding Russia: in one of them, a confusing period of change was ahead, in the other, Russia was modernizing and turning towards Western countries.

In the third scenario, Russia would become closed and dangerous.

“A large part of our research is focused on safety and environmental policy. We have had no illusions about energy policy, but it has been clear that it involves big power politics and business.”

According to Tynkkynen’s accusations, the institute believed, despite Russia’s increasing violence, that economic interdependence related to energy is also damming Russia.

“Economic interdependence will not bring democracy anywhere. But it creates non-military means by which it is possible to influence its nuclear arsenal. If there is no interdependence, then what is there?”, Kivinen answers.

Correction 10.11.2023: Corrected an error in the title. Markku Kivinen is the former, not current, director of the Aleksanteri Institute.