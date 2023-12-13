University of Helsinki | “I have 70 rooms” – Not all students know about the way to reduce the price of housing to a fraction

HS visited houses owned by the Satakuntaine and Pohjois-Pohjalainen branches in Helsinki, where students can find an affordable home. The departments of the University of Helsinki own more than 1,200 apartments in Helsinki and Espoo, which non-university students can also apply for.

Helsinki A student who looks a little tired arrives in the lobby of Satakuntatalo in Kamppi.

It's the Thursday after Independence Day. Living in the house, studying law at the University of Helsinki Eero Kemppinen25, has promised to present the premises.

“We celebrated here with a group,” says Kemppinen.

Outfit in this context means the residents of Satakuntatalo, i.e. other students. Satakuntatalo, completed during the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki, is a rarity in that it is the only cooperative building that still functions in its original use as a student dormitory and organization.

We have arrived to get to know the house, because the spacious apartments offered by the departments are a good opportunity for students to minimize housing costs.

The government plans to cut the housing allowance, which will also affect students' housing expenses. There will probably be even more demand for affordable student apartments in the future.

Satakuntatalo is located in Kamppi, Helsinki at Lapinrinne 1. The Satakunta foundation bought the plot from the city of Helsinki in 1950 for 4.25 million marks. Back then, the area was still a notorious suburb.

Satakuntatalo, designed by architect Einari Teräsvirta, has a festive entrance hall. The staircase rising from the lobby is lined with convex lamps designed by the well-known designer Yki Numme.

Satakuntatalo is a particularly attractive opportunity for those who, in addition to the price, are interested in community living in an excellent location.

There are a total of 73 apartments in the building. There are five of these studios, the rest are cell rooms. Many of the cell rooms are part of a large unit with up to 14 cells, or “kong” in the parlance of the house.

Cell rooms are 8.5–23.5 square meters in size. Some of them have their own balcony. Rents range between 294 and 504 euros, i.e. at the same level as the student housing foundation of the Helsinki region (Hoas). In the majority of cell rooms, the rent is less than 420 euros. A few cell rooms are available at the time of writing.

The size of the studios is 22.5–30 square meters and the rents range from 609–735 euros. Water, electricity and internet are included in the price. All but one of the studios have their own balcony as a special feature.

The Satalinna Foundation, which owns the house and plot, does not seek to make a profit. In addition, there are also external tenants in the house. The rental income from them helps to keep students' rents reasonable.

See also Putin supporters in Croatia, Venice and Vienna Otava Huumarkangas, 25, who is studying to be a nurse, lives in an 11.5-square-meter cell apartment and pays 300 euros in rent for it. Each cell room has its own fridge-freezer.

Apartment the criterion for receiving is membership of the department, but you do not have to be a student of the University of Helsinki or come from the same region as the name of the department refers to. Student status alone is enough.

Those who want to become residents must write an application in which they justify their wish to move into the house. If you want to live in the house for longer than two years, you must be active in association activities.

“Once a week there is a shared meal here, financed by the department. Three times a week, some kind of joint and free exercise is organized, such as jogging, a fitness club or going to the gym,” says Kemppinen.

The house has a simple gym and sauna sessions Four times a week. At that time, you have the option to choose a women's, men's or mixed shift.

“The emphasis is on interdisciplinarity in cooperative community. When you sit in the sauna in the evening, it's a delicious opportunity to get to know different people.”

Eero Kemppinen in the common room on the fifth floor of Satakuntatalo, the walls of which are decorated with the coats of arms of the various municipalities of Satakunta.

Our direction to the fifth floor of the building, where you can find the newly renovated common spaces almost the size of the entire floor.

The previous evening, a table party was organized in the space, i.e. a kind of sit-down. For the rest, we went to the neighboring Hämäläis-Osakunta or “Hämiken” house, which is located almost next door on Urho Kekkonen street. The house is known for having the legendary Tavastia club on its ground floor.

Satakuntalainen Osakunta and Hämis are clearly friends. For example, the mascot of the Satakuntainen Osakunta in the corner of the common area, a large teddy bear with the ribbons of both departments drawn on it, speaks of it.

Although all rooms have their own kitchen, the large kitchen in the common area is called the best in the house. Many people like to come here to cook and chat with friends. In the common areas, you can also play video games or entertain yourself by reading newspapers: the association orders Helsingin Sanomat and People of Satakunta besides at least Western Finland and Kankaanpää Region.

Lassi Savolainen (left), Otava Huumarkangas and Eero Kemppinen chat in the common room on the fifth floor of Satakuntatalo. Sits have been organized in the farm the night before. See also 'To undertake? I'm just trying'

The symbol of the Satakunta district is a bear, and the animal can be seen in many ways in the interior of the house. Otava Huumarkangas went to sit on the teddy bear's lap. The ribbons of Satakuntalainen Osakunta and Hämäläis-Osakunta are strung over the bear.

“Yeah…you can find something like this here”, says the person who has arrived and is also feeling a bit tired from the previous night Lassi Savolainen while standing on the wall of the department's library belonging to the common space.

On the wall is a large-sized painting in gold-colored frames, one of Finland's most famous artists Eero Järnefeltin work called JJ Mikkola and Maila Talvio from 1929. Professor Mikkola and a writer Periwinkle are essentially related to the department's history.

“There was also a valuable book collection here once upon a time. Red wine flew over it,” says Savolainen.

Although Satakuntatalo is mostly inhabited in small cells along corridors covered with brightly colored plastic carpet, the wings of history flutter charmingly in the house's unique milieu.

When you enter the house, you are greeted by a hall with a truly festive feel with mosaic floors. The staircase leading to the upper floors is lined with elegant lamps by a well-known designer Yki Nummen handwriting and part of the original decoration of the house.

The department has also accumulated art, as its history goes back much further than the year the house was built. Satakuntalainen Osakunta, or a kind of nation formed by Satakunta residents within the university, was founded in 1654 in connection with the Turku Academy, the predecessor of the University of Helsinki.

Eero Kemppinen in the library of Satakuntatalo. You can ask the house librarian for books to be acquired for the library.

Funds for the renovation of the house were also collected through donations. By donating a few thousand euros, he got his name next to the cell rooms. Currently, the paper tickets are to be framed.

Community spirit is emphasized in the speeches of the residents of Satakuntatalo.

Lassi Savolainen doesn't even live in a house, but in a studio owned by the association in Hermann. He was still here yesterday too.

“I was excited about living in a cell at first,” says Eero Kemppinen, who lived in the house for a couple of years.

“But especially during the corona period, it was super important to have this community. The management of the entire house is communal. If I had only lived in a studio apartment, I wouldn't have exposed myself to interdisciplinary diversity.”

Studying to become a nurse Otava Huumarkangas says that he has had a great time in his 11.5 square meter cell room. He pays 300 euros a month in rent for it.

“The best thing is the people. I always say I have 70 rooms. Before this, I lived in a studio apartment, but there it felt like the walls were falling on top of me. This is where my best friends live next door.”

According to Huumarkanka, last summer, as a result of some whim, the cooperative team made a completely unplanned trip to Hanko. He also fondly remembers how he moved from one floor to another some time ago.

“I shouted here that someone could come and move. Everyone I asked came to help. It's particularly memorable.”

Barbecue parties are organized on the terrace of Satakuntatalo in the summer.

A student's cap and a cadet's cap next to each other on the coat rack in the cell apartment as a memory of the previous evening's Independence Day celebrations. Cadets also live in Satakuntatalo.

If the biggest criterion in choosing an apartment is the price, and community spirit is not that important to me, there are even cheaper cooperative apartments in Helsinki than what Satakuntatalo offers.

For example, in Vallila Rautalammintie there is a house owned by Pohjois-Pohjalainen department, where you can get a studio apartment for the same price as a cell room in Satakuntatalo.

27 years old, studying history and Latin at the University of Helsinki Joonas Laitinen pays 330 euros a month in rent for his 20-square-meter studio apartment located on the 5th floor.

You can see from the surfaces in the bathroom that a small renovation would be in order, and the stove only has two plates. Still, Laitinen has had a good time.

“Actually, the only minus is the small stove. I used to live in Hoas's 17-square-meter cell in Jätkäsaari, and I paid 390 euros a month for it. After all, this is quite different compared to that upgrade”, he says.

“In the summer, the sunsets can be seen wonderfully from here.”

The actual Finnish branch, on the other hand, is currently building a new student residence in Jätkäsaari. The house is estimated to be completed in the spring of 2024, and the search for new apartments will probably start at the beginning of next year.

The building will have 107 one-room apartments and 5 two-room apartments. The rent for the apartments is said to be around 500 euros per month on the association's website.

Joonas Laitinen pays 330 euros a month for his 20-square-meter studio apartment in Rautalammintie in Vallila.