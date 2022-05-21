University of Helsinki HS’s image compilation shows how Finland’s Most Expensive University Party went – Protocol Expert also reveals a hidden tradition: “A little encouragement”

Helsinki|university of Helsinki
HS followed the progress of the three-hour promotion of the Faculty of Political Science of the University of Helsinki. The pictures of photographer Juhani Niiranen show how the magical atmosphere was built.
When The stairs of the main building of the University of Helsinki are being stepped on, you feel that you are now nearing the big moments.
“It’s going well,” whispers one to the other in the ballroom lobby. The smiles are nervous but hopeful. Before the h-moment, everyone is excited.
The promotion act of the Faculty of Political Science of the University of Helsinki is ahead. This is the biggest celebration in the university world, and even the most grandiose part of it. Doctors get their hats and masters their wreaths.
Where from so is it really the end of the three-hour promotion act?
If anyone can answer it, then a protocol expert at the University of Helsinki Juha Hurme. His job is to make sure that certain important sections go exactly according to ancient academic traditions.
“Historically, the purpose of the promotion was for candidates to become masters and licentiates for doctors. Today, graduates have their degree before the promotion, but the celebration has survived, ”Hurme summarizes.
According to Hurme, the promotion of the Faculty of Political Science went “very comfortably and with the clock accuracy”. The carefully practiced ensemble went so smoothly in the final games that the long formulas with their Latin speeches were completed even a little ahead of time.
In all of these promotions, 130 masters, 14 masters of joy, 50 doctors, 4 doctors of joy and 5 honorary doctors were promoted.
It has been 50 years since the masters and doctors of the Jubilee ‘s own promotions (this time 51 years due to force majeure caused by the coronavirus pandemic). Honorary doctors received recognition from the faculty for their careers.
Protocol expert Juha Hurme reveals that in addition to the most visible traditions, the act also includes numerous slightly more secret rituals.
“It could be, for example, that a promoter is served a small encouragement in the shelter of a cathedral according to the taste of the promoter. It’s usually punch or whiskey. ”
Promotion the high cost of participation has raised questions.
Merely participating in the rollover promotion costs 338 euros. There are also extra costs if you can afford them: party costumes, accommodation and, for example, a doctor’s sword and hat cost malt.
HS reported the master of political science on Friday Maria from Loimawho said the uniqueness of the occasion is the reason that makes many pay a long penny for the experience.
The promotion is the last seal for a major study contract.
Promotion Act is, of course, the celebratory culmination of the promotion, but on the other hand also a very small part of the four-day promotion.
The promotion includes, for example, a general wreath-tyer’s selection meeting and a costume trip, as well as wreath-tying and sword-polishing days, as well as gala dinners and gala sailing. The night procession and the unofficial break into the principal’s office are also on the tradition list.
