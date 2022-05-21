University of Helsinki HS’s image compilation shows how Finland’s Most Expensive University Party went – Protocol Expert also reveals a hidden tradition: “A little encouragement”

HS followed the progress of the three-hour promotion of the Faculty of Political Science of the University of Helsinki. The pictures of photographer Juhani Niiranen show how the magical atmosphere was built.

When The stairs of the main building of the University of Helsinki are being stepped on, you feel that you are now nearing the big moments.

“It’s going well,” whispers one to the other in the ballroom lobby. The smiles are nervous but hopeful. Before the h-moment, everyone is excited.

The promotion act of the Faculty of Political Science of the University of Helsinki is ahead. This is the biggest celebration in the university world, and even the most grandiose part of it. Doctors get their hats and masters their wreaths.

Kirsti Lonka, a professor of educational psychology, knelt in front of her daughter Milla Lonka and helped put the shoe on her feet.

Mikko Pellinen acted as a messenger and supervised the proper progress of the ceremonies.

Martti Marttinen said that he had taken up to 17,000 steps in his search for white gloves. Therefore, the legs had to be waved at the beginning of the party. Eventually, the gloves were found on the pharmacy shelf.

The promotion has very accurate dress codes.

Where from so is it really the end of the three-hour promotion act?

If anyone can answer it, then a protocol expert at the University of Helsinki Juha Hurme. His job is to make sure that certain important sections go exactly according to ancient academic traditions.

“Historically, the purpose of the promotion was for candidates to become masters and licentiates for doctors. Today, graduates have their degree before the promotion, but the celebration has survived, ”Hurme summarizes.

According to Hurme, the promotion of the Faculty of Political Science went “very comfortably and with the clock accuracy”. The carefully practiced ensemble went so smoothly in the final games that the long formulas with their Latin speeches were completed even a little ahead of time.

In all of these promotions, 130 masters, 14 masters of joy, 50 doctors, 4 doctors of joy and 5 honorary doctors were promoted.

It has been 50 years since the masters and doctors of the Jubilee ‘s own promotions (this time 51 years due to force majeure caused by the coronavirus pandemic). Honorary doctors received recognition from the faculty for their careers.

Protocol expert Juha Hurme reveals that in addition to the most visible traditions, the act also includes numerous slightly more secret rituals.

“It could be, for example, that a promoter is served a small encouragement in the shelter of a cathedral according to the taste of the promoter. It’s usually punch or whiskey. ”

The promoter sat in the chair in front of the hall. The party chair of the University of Helsinki dates back to the times of the Turku Academy.

The masters, dressed in white, arrived at the ballroom according to a predetermined choreography.

Martti Martinen received a master’s wreath in his head. That means he has been a master for half a century.

Bearing wreaths are printed on their heads to mark the master’s degree.

Erkki Liikanen was promoted to an honorary doctor.

The Louhi Orchestra from Vantaa played festive music. In the foreground, trumpet player Jorma Karppila.

The promotion tests people’s sciatic muscles. Old traditions are not very fast-paced by modern standards.

Erna Bodström bowed towards the hall after receiving the doctor’s hat from the promoter Anssi Peräkylä. The swords are handed out by the chief watchman.

Promotion the high cost of participation has raised questions.

Merely participating in the rollover promotion costs 338 euros. There are also extra costs if you can afford them: party costumes, accommodation and, for example, a doctor’s sword and hat cost malt.

HS reported the master of political science on Friday Maria from Loimawho said the uniqueness of the occasion is the reason that makes many pay a long penny for the experience.

The promotion is the last seal for a major study contract.

After the promotion, a ceremonial procession was conducted to the Cathedral and the National Library. The destination was chosen according to whether or not they wanted to worship.

Outdoors, smiles were already released.

Guests were also able to attend the festive service.

The church was also transported with academic dignity.

Promotion Act is, of course, the celebratory culmination of the promotion, but on the other hand also a very small part of the four-day promotion.

The promotion includes, for example, a general wreath-tyer’s selection meeting and a costume trip, as well as wreath-tying and sword-polishing days, as well as gala dinners and gala sailing. The night procession and the unofficial break into the principal’s office are also on the tradition list.