University of Helsinki How is a moisturizer formed? Students began to chew on ordinary things and created the Tiktok phenomenon on their own

May 19, 2022
in World Europe
Helsinki|university of Helsinki

Thousands of young people are excited about the Tiktok videos, which show the phenomena of chemistry.

Helsinki the science department under the university collects thousands of impressions With their Tiktok videoswhich illustrate various chemical phenomena.

According to a release from the University of Helsinki, Gadolin’s videos have a total of more than 700,000 views.

Educational video clips show, for example, where a moisturizer is made of or how an oil spill affects the environment.

The aim of the group, which consists of university students of chemistry, is to introduce the teaching groups of different levels of education to laboratory work.

Idea The Tiktok account was set up just over a year ago. The aim is to show young people in an approachable way how chemistry is part of everyone’s everyday life.

“One of our directors suggested making Tiktok videos, and we got excited about the idea as a group,” explains Gadolin’s coordinator. Reija Pesonen To HS.

Pesonen says that the videos have inspired young people.

The surprising enthusiasm for chemistry is evident in both the video comment fields and the school series. Pesonen has learned that the schoolchildren have wanted Gadolin’s Tiktok tricks to be tested in lessons as well.

