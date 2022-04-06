Wednesday, April 6, 2022
University of Helsinki Have you cheated during your studies or exam? Tell HS what kind of cunning fraud has occurred during distance learning

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 6, 2022
in World Europe
Helsinki|university of Helsinki

HS collects experiences of university fraud through a survey.

During distance learning studies have been completed at home. It has opened up new opportunities for students – including cheating students.

Did someone else take your exam? Did you do individual teamwork? Did the ghostwriter write a lecture diary? Did the guy tell you the answers?

With the survey below, HS wants to find out how students have experienced the situation. We are primarily interested in the answers of the students and staff of the University of Helsinki.

The answers are strictly confidential. No one will disclose personally identifiable information without permission. If agreed, the interview may be given anonymously.

