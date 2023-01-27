University of Helsinki | Finnish research was completely misunderstood in the international media

Saara Junttila, PhD researcher at the University of Helsinki, found out whether a dog’s breed affects how it performs in various cognitive tests. In the world’s media, curves were straightened out of grief.

Helsinki university published in December dissertation researchwhich helps to understand man’s best friend – the dog – a little better.

Doctoral researcher at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine Saara Junttila investigated whether a dog’s breed affects how it performs in various cognitive tests.

The study was published on December 29, and Junttila stayed on Christmas vacation. There were also fewer people working in the university’s communications department than usual. The idea was that a press release about the study would be published to the media, because dog-related studies tend to arouse interest.

However, the bulletin was not prepared before the facts had already gone badly off track.

Junnilan the research material consisted of more than a thousand dogs and represented 13 dog breeds. The dogs participated in three behavioral tests as well as seven different tests that measured cognitive traits.

The tests were prepared by Smartdog, who is a docent, doctor of philosophy Katriina Tiran company. It offers dog owners behavioral and cognitive tests.

Now Junttila and Tiira tell in a video call how the chain of events progressed. Junttila opened the issue briefly on his Twitter account as well.

Junttila’s research is exceptional already for the reason that the international press was first interested in it.

“This has attracted a lot of attention in the world. I don’t remember that something similar has happened, even though the research done on dogs is usually interesting,” says Tiira.

One of the first media to cover the story was a traditional British newspaper The Telegraph. The newspaper’s editor made a relatively long story about the research, in which Junttila and Tiira were also interviewed.

What was special was that the journalist himself started to “continue” the research without telling about it.

“The editor wanted to independently calculate the so-called intelligence scores for the dogs based on the results of the study and determine which is the smartest dog breed.

The reporter based his intelligence score on three Smartdog tests, one of which is not even applicable for measuring intelligence, says Junttila.

Born in broken phone. The Telegraph headlined its story with the words The world’s smartest dog has been found… and it might surprise you. Soon, the media around the world and in Finland told their readers which dog breed is the smartest according to the University of Helsinki’s research.

“The media assumed that we have done this scoring. Few went to see the original study,” says Junttila.

Junttila and Tiira have no longer stayed on the bandwagon, no matter how many media outlets have reported on the investigation. The group includes, for example, an American Newsweekthe British The Times and the already mentioned The Telegraph and in Finland, for example MTV, Online news and Future of the countryside. Of these, Times and Maaseudun Tulevaisuus receive recognition from researchers for their journalistic accuracy.

Some media also erroneously report on intelligence scores. The Telegraph has still not corrected this part of its story.

Helsingin Sanomat also did the newsbased on the liopisto’s announcement. It hasn’t had to be straightened.

Second the problem with the coverage was oversimplification: many headlines talked about the “smartest dog breed”, even though the research did not directly investigate intelligence.

“When we talk about cognition, on the one hand, I understand the desire to immediately talk about the smartest dog breed, because lists like this have been drawn up before. However, many other things affect how a dog does in tests, such as the dog’s other personality and environmental factors,” says Tiira.

Junttila says he is confused by the attention his dissertation has received.

“It’s nice that the research gets publicity in this way, but it seems a bit funny that you have to come up with such simplifications as the intelligence ranking, even though the results were already interesting,” says Junttila.

What worries him the most about the false reporting is that those who are now thinking about buying a dog think that they should get a Belgian shepherd because it is so “intelligent”.

“Although it got good results in many tests, it was really impulsive, independent and active. These are features that might make it a bit of a challenge pet,” says Junttila.

Now in retrospect, Junttila and Tiira think that the information sent immediately could have influenced the coverage of the investigation. When basic information about the study was not easily available, the media picked up a little bit from the study, and mistakes were made. The snowball effect was complete.

They also think that the lack of a press release was the reason why the Finnish media did not report on the study in the first place.

“Now we know how to prepare for the next time”, Tiira laughs.