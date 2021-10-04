University of Helsinki Do you want to get a bomb-proof job? Only one in 50 graduates of the University of Helsinki ends up unemployed

According to a survey conducted by the University of Helsinki, more than four out of five graduates in 2015 were satisfied with their degree in terms of career.

Coronavirus pandemic does not seem to have had a dramatic effect on the labor market situation of masters graduating from the University of Helsinki, according to a recent career monitoring survey.

In the survey, only one in seven estimates that the interest rate has affected their labor market situation in some way.

The University of Helsinki’s career monitoring survey was conducted in late autumn 2020. The survey was answered in 2015 by masters who graduated from the University of Helsinki. There were 1,256 responses, or 42% of all graduates.

Survey the results show that five years after graduation, 93% were employed, 2% unemployed and 5% out of the labor force. For example, full-time students are considered to be outside the labor force.

The share of the employed in the labor force was very high, as high as 98%.

More than four out of five respondents to the career follow-up survey are satisfied with their degree in terms of career, work well in jobs corresponding to their level of education and are able to utilize the skills and knowledge learned at university.

Veterinary students were the most satisfied with their degree (100%) and theology students the least satisfied (69%).

Helsinki university in the bulletin it is reported that the Master’s Career Tracking Survey will affect the university’s money allocation model from the current year.

The indicators are both the number of people in employment and the quality of education, which is assessed on the basis of the answers to the career monitoring survey.

The next career follow-up survey will begin on Monday, October 4, when it will be the turn of the masters who graduated in 2016 and the doctors who graduated in 2018. At the moment, the employment situation for doctors seemed even better than for masters.