University of Helsinki Did you study a field completely unrelated to your work at the University of Helsinki? HS gathers the experiences of industry changers

Helsinki|university of Helsinki
HS Helsinki is looking for interviewers who have studied at the University of Helsinki.
4.5. 13:24
Osana HS Helsinki is looking for a story related to the University of Helsinki for a story about surprising career paths.
For example, if you have studied at the University of Helsinki in a field unrelated to your current job or made a professional full translation after graduation and would like to tell our readers about your experiences, write us an email at [email protected]
.
#University #Helsinki #study #field #completely #unrelated #work #University #Helsinki #gathers #experiences #industry #changers
Leave a Reply