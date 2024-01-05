University of Helsinki | Breakthrough in Finnish research: The hereditary background of gestational diabetes clarified

The study is the largest genetic study of gestational diabetes ever.

Helsinki led by the university in Finnish research a breakthrough has been made in elucidating the hereditary risk factors for gestational diabetes. The researchers found nine new gene regions associated with the disease, compared to five found in previous studies. The results reveal physiological mechanisms related to the disease, especially in the brain.

The study, just published in the journal Nature Genetics, was carried out together with researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital and the Broad Institute, and is based on a Finnish to the FinnGen genetic research data.

The study is the largest genetic study of gestational diabetes ever. It was carried out by comparing the genetic data of approximately 12,000 gestational diabetes patients with the data of more than 131,000 women who have been pregnant at least once.

Gestational diabetes affects more than 16 million women worldwide each year. A common pregnancy complication manifests as elevated blood sugar levels in women who did not have diabetes before pregnancy.

Despite its prevalence, the causes of the disease have been studied remarkably little.

Research shows that two different groups of genetic risk factors influence the development of gestational diabetes. Some of the risk factors are common to type 2 diabetes, while some are relevant only to gestational diabetes.

“Our results suggest that gestational diabetes has a unique genetic background that is partially separate from type 2 diabetes. This calls into question previous assumptions about the common genetic origins of these two diseases,” says the group leader who led the research Elisabeth Widen In the announcement of the University of Helsinki.

The research results provide important additional information about the physiological adaptation mechanisms of the woman's body during pregnancy that influence the onset of gestational diabetes.

In particular, the hypothalamus, which regulates hormone function and the nervous system in the brain, plays an essential role in the development of gestational diabetes, research shows.

Although the research focused primarily on the Finnish population, the results have a wider meaning.

“We hope that the research results we have achieved will help to change attitudes and approaches not only to research on gestational diabetes but also to research on pregnancy, so that we will be able to promote the health of mothers and their newborn children in the future,” states Widén in the press release.