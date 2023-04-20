University of Helsinki | An urban ecologist criticizes Matokallio’s plans

At its meeting on Monday, the City Council granted Myllypuro ice sports center oy a development reservation from Vartiokylä under certain conditions. Urban ecology researcher Jarmo Saarikivi criticizes the solution from his own point of view.

Helsinki urban ecology researcher at the university Jarmo Saarikivi is surprised by the decision of the city government on Monday, with which the planning of the ice sports center on the Myllypuro Matokallio nature area can continue.

“I understand that urban development is challenging and you have to build on something. But as an urban ecologist, I think that construction should not be directed to forests or beaches,” he says.

“Helsinki’s forests are dwindling at a fast pace, and that’s why practically all the forests that are even slightly older that are left in Helsinki are valuable.”

Municipality at its meeting on Monday, granted Myllypuro jääeruhilekeskus oy a development reservation from Vartiokylä under certain conditions. In practice, the conditions mean that an alternative location for the hall should also be sought together with the skaters.

The reservation was granted by a vote of 8–7. The coalition, Sdp and rkp voted in favor. The Greens, the Left Alliance and Basic Finns voted against.

For example, the deputy mayor of the coalition Daniel Sazonov has said that the location of the ice sports center must be carefully considered.

“In the city, it’s always a question of coordinating different things. If it succeeds better elsewhere, that is of course good. I consider it important that we get improved conditions for movement and arenas in the city that meet the dimensions of international sports competitions,” Sazonov said to HS on Monday.

Deputy mayor of the Left Alliance Paavo Arhinmäki too has stated that there is a national need for a hall like the one planned, but even for him, a place with significant natural values ​​raises questions.

Arhinmäki has suggested Vuosaari as an alternative location.

Urban ecologist Saarikivi states that both Helsinki’s forests and beaches are valuable natural environments, as they are still “somehow in a natural state”. According to him, it would be better to prefer construction in places where nature has already changed substantially.

“One example of such a place is the fields, although of course the birdlife in Viikki’s experimental fields is valuable. So there is a difference even in the fields.”

“Another good way to build is to demolish an old building somewhere and build a new one in its place. It is not without problems from a sustainability point of view, but nature is saved.”

Saarikivi believes that it is important to preserve green areas also within residential areas.

“Nearby nature is very important to the residents.”

The reservation area for the planned ice sports hall in Myllypuro is marked in pink on the map.

Worm rock has been in a kind of in-between state for a long time while the city has considered whether or not to build something on it.

“This intermediate space has been beneficial for the nature of the area. No so-called conservation measures have been taken there, i.e. the small trees have not been thinned and nature has been allowed to develop in peace. Unfortunately, nature management measures are mostly harmful to the environment.”

Saarikivi says that forests are valuable natural environments also because alien species do not nest in them.

“The species of the forests are established, and therefore the forests are very resilient.”

Worm rock are the last remnants of the vast forest strip that once divided Helsinki. It started in Herttoniemi and continued in a straight line all the way to Vantaa and Sipoo.

More than five kilometers long, the surface area was 600 hectares – almost the size of the current Central Park. Mixed forest, moist groves and dry fabric rock with stilt pines.

The forest received its first death blow already in the 1950s, and the destruction has continued piece by piece until these days.