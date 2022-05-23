University of Helsinki An ancient stamp was found in the university’s warehouse at the last minute, rescuing young people stuck at the border – HS found out how to get Ukrainian students to Helsinki

Professor Eeva Luhtakallio was so anxious about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that she decided to try to help even somehow.

19 Ukrainian students are now reading sociology at the University of Helsinki. How the young people who fled the war ended up here is a wild mix of coincidence and goodwill.

Sociology professor Eeva Luhtakalliota haunted.

Luhtakallio had just read in the news that Russia had started a terrible war of aggression in Ukraine. The feeling of helplessness was strangling.

The attack began early Thursday morning, February 24th. After that, Professor Luhtakallio’s ideas were in Ukraine. It was hard to focus on work. In his head are the same questions as millions of others: could an ordinary person somehow help the Ukrainians?