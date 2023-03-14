University of Helsinki | A new additive fed to cows drastically reduces methane emissions, a study reveals

Methane accounts for approximately 50 percent of dairy farms’ climate emissions. The research project found out how the new additive curbs emissions.

New With the help of a feed additive called Bovaer, it is possible to reduce methane emissions from cows by 30 percent and thus promote the climate sustainability of agriculture.

Bovaer is being studied in the “Climate-wise feeding solutions in Finnish milk production” joint project, which includes Valio, A-Rehu, Natural Resources Center and the University of Helsinki.

Methane is, like carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas whose climate-warming effect in the atmosphere is shorter, but 28 times compared to carbon dioxide.

Methane accounts for approximately 50 percent of dairy farms’ climate emissions. The formation of methane in the cow’s rumen can be reduced, for example, with the help of feeding innovations.

In 2022, Valio and A-Rehu were the first in Finland to test Bovaer, which is the first additive approved in the EU for reducing rumen methane emissions.

In a three-month follow-up pilot that started in early 2023, the use of the feed additive with dairy cows has been expanded to 43 dairy farms and a total of 3,100 dairy cows. In the pilot, practical challenges and needs are solved so that special feed can be used in the future on a wide variety of dairy farms in Finland.

“Bovaer is currently the best available means for a rapid and significant reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from milk production, which would contribute to the achievement of Finland’s carbon neutrality goals,” says the research professor at the Finnish Natural Resources Institute Marketa Rinne in the university’s bulletin.

Bovaer’s 3-nitro-oxypropanol (3-NOP) contained in is now used in Finland for the first time under research conditions where methane formation can be measured. In this way, information is obtained about the methane reduction potential of the substance with typical Finnish feeding based on the use of abundant grass silage.

The project also maps other feeding methods to reduce rumen methane emissions in the future.

In addition, the survey includes new technologies that can be used to either break down or recover the methane in the barn air.