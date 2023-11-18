University of Helsinki | A cancer-stricken professor donated decades of his savings to research and feels betrayed

Emeritus professor Kalevi Salonen is not satisfied with how the University of Helsinki used the donation funds he saved for decades. However, the university acted openly in the matter and in accordance with its own instructions.

Emeritus Professor Kalevi Salonen79, still remembers the particular rock he used as a little boy to stand on the beach of his grandmother’s cottage in Hämeenkyrö and fish.

A lifelong passion for lakes eventually started from the hobby of fishing. Gradually, the interest shifted to smaller and smaller aquatic organisms, i.e. plankton and their food chains.

Salonen was researching the topic at the University of Helsinki’s Lammi Biological Station at the end of last year, when a lymphoid tissue cancer was unexpectedly found in his brain. The prognosis looked bad.

Kalevi Salonen put money aside from his salary for 25 years, hoping that one day, with the amount he saved, a young Finnish researcher could continue his life’s work.

For Salos there was a rush to make the donation for which he had quietly put aside money from his salary for more than a quarter of a century.

The amount was not small: around half a million euros.

Salonen wanted to donate the money to the University of Helsinki, as he hoped for a successor to his life’s work. The purpose was to guarantee the young Finnish researcher a permanent salary that would enable long-term work in researching the functioning of plankton food chains in lakes after him.

Plankton is the name given to all microscopic organisms living in water that grow and float freely, moving with the currents.

“Project-type funding of research work is a big burden in Finland,” says Salonen.

“For more than 25 years, I had a dream that I could make a donation to the university in my retirement. I hoped that, thanks to it, a young Finnish researcher could continue my life’s work without the stress of looming funding.”

However, things did not go at all as Salonen had hoped.

“At that point, the cancer had already taken my hearing, and I gradually lost my sight. In an emergency, I donated the money to the university, believing that I could trust them.”

Kalevi Salonen determining the carbon content of water at the Lammi biological station in the 1980s. The picture is from the book Pappila milieu as a place of international science: Half a century of Lammi’s biological status.

Salonen according to which he made it clear to the university what he hoped the donation funds would be used for. He also named an excellent person in his opinion, a Finnish female researcher, whom he hoped would be selected for the position.

According to Salonen, he did not know the researcher in question, but had concluded that he was suitable based on various statements and his own investigations.

The university decided to use the donated funds for plankton food chain research, and the university launched a search to find a suitable researcher. A Finnish researcher planned by Salonen applied for the position, but in the end a foreign person was chosen for the position.

Salonen feels that the University of Helsinki robbed him. According to Salonen, the donation included all of his movable assets.

“An unknown researcher selection committee knocked out my plans that have matured over the decades by appointing a foreigner and a person inexperienced in the intended research as a researcher,” he says.

Kalevi Salonen says that he dreamed of being able to train a researcher hired with donation funds to his task.

Salonen says he is aware that the subject is sensitive.

“Some people immediately think it’s racism. However, my idea has been that a researcher working with donation funds could assemble a research group around him. In order for the research group to apply for funding, it would be important for the group leader to know Finnish.”

Salonen also says that he hoped that if he managed to beat cancer, he could introduce the new researcher to his task himself. With a researcher who does not speak Finnish, this dream would be more difficult to realize.

“This is where my dreams of participating in science to the best of my ability went sky high.”

Salonen is especially upset with the director of the biology stations at the University of Helsinki Jouni Heiskanen. This was involved in preparing a presentation about who will be selected for the laundry that will be established with Salonen’s donation funds.

“When I started to suspect that my donation funds were not being used as I had hoped and I was already thinking about canceling the entire donation, Heiskanen calmed me down. He said that the university will try to respect my wishes and dreams as much as possible, and that the end result will be really good,” says Salonen.

According to Salonen, the university let him down.

Kalevi Salonen feels that the University of Helsinki has let him down. According to the manager responsible for fundraising at the University of Helsinki, the university has clear principles for accepting donations, and they have been followed.

Biological Jouni Heiskanen, who heads the stations, commented to HS that he hopes to ask the university’s director responsible for fundraising. However, he emphasizes that he greatly respects Salonen’s donation.

According to Heiskanen’s view, the best candidate has been selected for the task that will be started with donation funds.

“The researcher has been selected through an open application process in accordance with the purpose of the gift certificate and in compliance with the ethical principles of the university’s donor relations,” says Heiskanen.

“The researcher is at a fairly early stage in his career, but we see enormous potential in him. He is very widely networked and his profile as a researcher complements Lammi and Koko [bio- ja ympäristötieteellisen] the expertise of our faculty.”

Does the researcher have experience with lakes in the Lammi area?

“He has collaborated with researchers who work at Lammi and the Tvärminne research station.”

HS reached out also the head of the fundraising department at the University of Helsinki Pia Dolivon and asked about the use of the donated money.

Dolivo says that the university has clear principles for accepting donations. According to him, Kalevi Salonen was already told these principles before making the donation.

Annual new donations account for approximately 10 million euros of the university’s budget of more than 700 million euros.

“The very central principle is that the donor cannot decide who is recruited for a certain position. The donor can only allocate the donation to a specific discipline. In this case, the donation is aimed at the watershed research being carried out at Lammi.”

According to Dolivo, Salonen has also been kept on the map of the stages of the recruitment process, and the content of the application notice was even discussed with him.

“He has been told step by step how the matter will proceed, and he has been increasingly disappointed that he cannot influence the person he chooses.”

Salonen himself says that he has never asked for his donation back.

“But I was also supposed to sell the properties I own, and donate the proceeds to the university. The amount would probably have been around half a million euros,” he says.

“However, I’m not going to donate to the university anymore.”