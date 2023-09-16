HE The University of Guadalajara joins the national drill on September 19with the aim of strengthening the reaction capacity of the university community.

The entire University of Guadalajara will participate in the earthquake drill at 11:00 a.m.said the head of the Civil Protection unit of the General Coordination of University Services, José Luis Velazquez González.

It should be noted that some University Centers and High Schools They will replicate the drill at 3:00 p.m.for the evening shift.

“The main objective is measure our ability to react to some event (…) the idea of ​​the Civil Protection Unit is to have that reaction capacity, also to have the corresponding signage,” said the person in charge of the office of the General Coordination of University Services, David Flores Ureña.

Velázquez González pointed out that the simulation will have as its hypothesis a earthquake magnitude 7.2 with the epicenter of the Sierra del Travesaño, 10 kilometers from Chapala.

He added that the biggest challenge of this drill is for some people to take the drill seriously, in addition to the participation of the evening shift.

For his part, the head of the internal Civil Protection unit of the CUTlajomulco recommended that if you are on high floors you should take shelter in columns, firm doors, load-bearing walls, next to firm furniture.

It is expected that 320 thousand participate members of the university community, concluded José Luis Velazquez González.

