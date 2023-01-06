Guadalajara, Jalisco.- After the informal pretrial detention handed down by a judge to three students of the UdeGmembers of this House of Study and the University Student Federation (FEU) declared themselves in State of emergency and they announced that they are setting up a sit-in in front of Casa Jalisco.

This Thursday the students Javier Armenta, Iván Cisneros and José Rojas went to the Puente Grande Prison to testify before a judge, after they were cited for demonstrating against the construction of a housing complex in a space dedicated to a park.

During a tour of the sit-in, the Rector General from the UdeG, Doctor Ricardo Villanueva LomeliI know sympathized with the students and qualified as a “offence” the judge’s decisionwho ordered the three university students unofficial preventive detention.

remembered that these types of legal remedies have been invalidated by supreme court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), in addition to indicating that Judge case manager relied on testimonials which stated that the defendants they carried weaponsNevertheless, they did not show more testing to support this claim.

“Today the governor said in the morning that in Jalisco whoever does it pays and everyone must be responsible for the facts and I hope that the Judge take responsibility for what you just did today,” he said. Villanueva Lomeli.

The President of the FEU, Zoé Garcíaurged the student community to join the sit-in, which was installed on the outskirts of Casa Jalisco with more than 20 tents for the protesters.

The

Director of the Higher Secondary Education System (SEMS), Master Cesar Barba Rubioaccused that there are irregularities in the legal process against the students, for which he asked the community to show solidarity with them and join the sit-in.

César Barba added that in the process the students were accused of keeping weapons in the camps set up on the property where they demonstrated, which he described as a lie because the university students carried out peaceful demonstrations.

Juan Carlos Guerrero Fausto, General Counsel of this House of Study and the defender of the three indicated that the accusing party presented witnesses, all of them workers of the construction company.

We recommend you read:

The workers affirmed that the students had entered the property where the housing complex is being built “at night, naked and with firearms”.

What gave rise to, at the request of the Public Ministry, the judge will determine informal preventive detention forcing them to sleep in the facilities of the Puente Grande Prison until Tuesday.

With information from UdeG Press