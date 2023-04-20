Genoa – The University of Genoa has entitled the great hall of the Albergo dei Poveri to Sandro Pontremoli, magnificent rector from 1990 to 2004 and passed away in June 2021 at the age of 95. The ceremony was held today in the structure that currently houses the department of jurisprudence, political science and languages ​​in the presence of the widow Eliana Pontremoli, the current rector Federico Delfino, the prefect Renato Franceschelli, Monsignor Marco Tasca, archbishop of Genoa, and the regional councilor Simona Ferro.

“Sandro Pontremoli was an important figure of the university and architect of this structure – said the current rector Federico Delfino -, naming this great hall after him is an attempt to create a bridge between the choices of the past and future projects. Ours goal is to transform the Albergo dei Poveri into a large campus of the humanities and social sciences. The goal is to create a student residence and integrate the equipment of the classrooms as well as create a space for the canteen. Turn it into a youth space.”

“Professor Sandro Pontremoli was the architect of the university settlement of the Albergo dei Poveri. Today’s celebrations confer proper recognition to his long-lived and luminous rectorate, during which he was able to increase the prestige of the University of Genoa and give further impetus to scientific research”, commented the Councilor for Schools, Universities and Youth Policies of the Liguria Region.