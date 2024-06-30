The University of Dubai has started receiving applications for full scholarships from outstanding students for the new academic year 2024-2025 as part of its annual grant decided in the name of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God bless his soul.

The university stated that the grants, which number three full scholarships, come as a tribute to and commemoration of the deceased, who had a long history of giving at the national level, especially his continuous support for charitable projects, distinguished educational performance, scientific research and health programs, in addition to his generous and distinguished contributions to the University of Dubai, and his annual support for struggling students through the Al Maktoum Charity Foundation.

The university announced the opening of registration and submission of scholarship applications for outstanding students, and designated the toll-free number (800863) to communicate with applicants to register for these scholarships and other scholarships that it offers annually.

The university provides, at its own expense, these full annual scholarships to outstanding students who obtained an average of 98% and above in high school. These scholarships were allocated to study the bachelor’s level in the specializations of: Business Administration, Information Technology, Computer Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Electrical and Communications Engineering, and Law. .

The University President, Dr. Essa Al Bastaki, stressed that the university, which raises the slogan and goal of “quality education” in the UAE, is interested in linking these educational and academic grants to the principle of “scientific excellence,” and is honored to be named after

“Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Annual Scholarship,” indicating that the university will cover full tuition fees every year for a period of four academic years for every outstanding student who deserves this scholarship.

Dr. Al Bastaki congratulated his sons and daughters, the high school students, on their success and excellence despite the circumstances and challenges the world is going through, and welcomed them to the University of Dubai. He said: The university, which is preparing to accept and receive its students in their new academic year, is constantly working to develop its programs and the specializations it offers, stressing that the university introduced a number of new programs last year, in light of the directives of the wise and rational political leadership of the UAE to anticipate the future and the suitability and consideration of these programs. And specializations for the needs of the current and future labor market, all approved by the Ministry of Education, in addition to international academic accreditations.

He pointed out that the university always seeks and works to attract distinguished students from all nationalities. In this context, it has allocated full scholarships for national students to study in the College of Engineering and Information Technology, discounts for outstanding students, in addition to many scholarships for different categories.