California.- The period of battery life have been a limiting for the digital and electronic mobility sector to develop, so a “eternal” battery would be the holy grail of technology, and at the University of California at Irvine a PhD candidateseems to have given a big jump in this race.

mya le thai developed a battery which can reuse for about 400 years and and has no recharge limit.

Mya is currently Chemistry student and also a candidate for the degree of doctor.

the batteries usually they have a useful life from between thousand and 8 thousand cycles recharging, which makes them disposable for this reason an “eternal” battery is profitable due to lower operating costs, in addition to the positive impact on the environment due to the reduction in battery disposal.

To achieve the feat, Mya improved nanowires of gold in a battery by spreading a layer of manganese dioxide, these cables were enveloped with an electrolytewhich is made with a gel similar to plexiglass, so that the nanowires became unbreakable.

The student tested her creation until she came up with the 200 thousand rechargeswhile exposing them to charges and discharges over three months.

The invention would help automobile and device sectors electrical that require batteries, that is, it would replace conventional lithium batteries.