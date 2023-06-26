“Rescigno, you’ve already lost. Now get out of the department, you can get hurt.” Francesca Rescigno, associate professor of Constitutional Law, as she tells Resto del Carlino, was threatened on the eve of the last round of the competition to become a full professor. An almost mafia-like threat because in addition to the text, the envelope found in the box of the Department of Political and Social Sciences of the University of Bologna also contained the paw of a fox or rabbit. The investigations, conducted by the State Police, were triggered after the teacher’s complaint. “It happened last Tuesday, I went to the Department because I had an office. There were two of my undergraduates, we went up to the first floor, at the end of the corridor, where our studies are, there are the little holes where my students leave me their theses and term papers and I myself leave them the corrections of their homework, I got the mail, there were more envelopes to open. At first I didn’t understand what it was, I read the message, I was appalled, shocked. I began to cry as the graduates took the paw: she is a real professor ”Rescigno explained to the newspaper.

What is certain is that whoever placed the envelope with the animal remains must be an internal resident. “To know where the little holes are, you have to be a university student, know how our department is made – observes Francesca Rescino, an associate professor for over 20 years, a jurist involved in the issues of women’s and migrants’ rights, an animal rights activist – I deal with uncomfortable issues in my professional life. But I had never received threats, yes once for one of my books on secularism they had sent me a Bible, but it was a funny gesture. Now I’m scared and I just want to get out of this department.” The cameras are there, but they were disabled. The teacher was participating in the national competition in Comparative Public Law and was left with only one other candidate for the final test, a seminar to be held in front of colleagues. The seminar-lecture procedure was introduced by the University of Bologna in addition to the selection procedure to give the Departments the possibility to choose the teacher in the subject they most need. “Strangely all the other candidates withdrew, I didn’t and I didn’t receive pressure to do so, it was a very painful competition but despite how much it was fought I would never have thought it could go that far” explains Rescigno.

“I will ask to be transferred from this Department”, was her announcement, also due to the feeling of a lack of support from the top management of the University. The first considerations to be made on this case can go in two main directions: on the one hand there are the methods of the threat, which could make someone aware of the location of the teacher’s office and of the holes themselves think, on the other the interests and sectors of activity of Rescigno. In fact, for years she has been a jurist engaged in “uncomfortable” issues, such as the defense of the rights of migrants, women, animals, in fact, which she is a convinced animal rights activist. Many studies dedicated to minorities, to children, pursuing a path aimed at defending equality.