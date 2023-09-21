Maryam Boukhatamin (Abu Dhabi)

The various academic specializations that exist in higher education institutions in the country put students who pass the “twelfth grade” before a fateful decision that may be the most difficult in their academic career, because of its importance in determining their later academic and career futures.

The dreams are big, and the specializations are many, but charting the course of the future requires a decision, and the decision depends on a clear answer to a basic question, which is: How do you choose your academic specialization?

On the other hand, educational institutions at the state level are seeking to clarify future plans that contribute to enabling students to enroll in leading universities locally and internationally, opening options for diversifying scholarship countries, and facilitating opportunities for students to obtain academic acceptance by advising students academically, in a way that is commensurate with their inclinations, educational potential, and academic achievement.

In parallel, state schools are interested in encouraging their students to define their vision of the specialization that is compatible with their academic achievement, whether they are in the elite track, the advanced track, the general track, or the applied sciences track, while schools organize awareness events and programs about the required university specialization and the requirements of the labor market, in order to The student is able to determine his future options.

“Al-Ittihad” opens this file, in an attempt to provide a “ready-made recipe” that will help students with the most important and difficult decision.

Firstly, the student Maryam Shehab Al-Shamili, a graduate of one of Ras Al Khaimah Educational Schools – Advanced Branch, said that she, like other high school graduates, faced a state of confusion about the specialization she would study, but the guidance and educational forums organized by the school administration contributed greatly to determining the aspirations of students, specializations, and universities. Which correspond to their results and academic achievement, not to mention school trips for companies, entities and higher education institutions.

In the same context, Muzoon Yasser Nahil Al-Eryani, a graduate of the advanced department, said: School administrations have been working hard since the beginning of the academic year to develop students’ aspirations to help them realize their passion and explore future career paths that are compatible with their academic achievement, while guidance forums greatly help the student in determining The university major he wishes to enroll in, while these forums inspire students and encourage them to take practical steps towards the appropriate major.

Student Moza Ahmed Dahmash Al-Taniji, Applied Department, confirmed that the administration of the school in which she was studying periodically made field visits to universities and the labor market to give students a vision and idea about the majors offered after school, explaining that those visits had a positive role in determining the students’ plans.

In addition, Ali Khaled, an academic supervisor, explained that the issue of directing students to the appropriate university major is necessary, warning against haste that leads to the wrong choice, pointing out the importance of organizing training and introductory courses to prepare them to enroll in the best universities locally and internationally in various specializations that meet the needs of the labor market. It contributes to a worthy future for them as university graduates.

Khaled gave the students advice, including: Do not rush in choosing a university major, as the importance of getting to know all the majors closely is emphasized here, then moving on to the second stage, which is: the student listening to his passions and interests, being honest with himself about his abilities, trying to ascertain his strengths and weaknesses, and then renewing his skills. Determination to continue success, then move to the next stage: positive dialogue with the family, then choosing a specialty.

Likewise, Rasha Mohsen, Director of the Scholarships Office at the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Public Policy Research, pointed out the Foundation’s tireless efforts to support talent development plans for students, especially as it offers scholarship opportunities to pursue undergraduate or postgraduate studies at selected local universities and universities. out of country.

She pointed out the importance of providing the necessary guidance that benefits students in their university career and directing them to make the most of this stage in their higher education journey, which contributes to their studying specializations that keep pace with the labor market, and even going beyond that, by participating in professional workshops and training courses that focus on shaping their careers. Professional CVs, mastering job interview skills, and how to apply for them.