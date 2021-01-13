“Since the second confinement, I’ve been in my room almost 24 hours a day. To take the online courses, clean them up and hand in the homework. I live with my family, there are five of us, so it makes a bit of noise, I have to stay in the same room all day to study. With confinement and curfews, I don’t go out anymore and I haven’t seen many people for several months. Going to the movies was my main activity, but since they are closed I can’t do much anymore, it’s hard. Apart from the computer and the TV, I no longer have any outside occupation.

Before, going to college allowed me to escape my home a bit, I stayed there to work and have a coffee with friends. I saw them again during the exams last week. It was the first time since the All Saints holidays. To pass the exams, the entrance was filtered by police, it was astounding. You had to present a summons to return. It was the first time I had seen this, in four years that I was a student. The management by the ministry is catastrophic. Universities will only be able to accommodate a few priority people, especially “first years”.

Some say the students are doing well, but that’s wrong, they are not doing well.

But we also need to go to college. Some say the students are doing well, but that’s wrong, they are not doing well. Loneliness is a little fun, but after a while you fall for it. Me, I don’t have dark thoughts like other students and I don’t live alone, but I miss social contact.

Distance learning is way too complicated, I hate it. I was doing better by going to college last year. In distancing, I am not in good conditions and it demotivates me to work. No matter how hard I try, it affects my grades. I’m afraid to repeat the year again. I will try to better anticipate and organize myself in the event of a third confinement. Having access to university libraries would help. “