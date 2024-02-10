From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/10/2024 – 16:49

Cruzeiro do Sul Educacional announced the launch of the “Vem de Enem” tool, a free platform that helps entrance exam candidates enter higher education.

With the release of the National High School Exam (ENEM) score, the next few days will be decisive for the almost four million candidates. Given this scenario, the platform brings together three important options to help this audience choose the course and institution they intend to attend.

The first option is the Sisu 2024 Simulator, a tool that allows you to enter the ENEM 2023 results and evaluate your chances of passing the desired course and university. This functionality provides an early view and helps with decision-making even before the results are officially released.

The second is Jornada do Futuro, a free self-directed and gamified career guidance solution. This tool prepares students for their life project, facilitating their professional choice in a conscious and strategic way.

The new portal also features the Scholarships functionality, which is an exclusive calculator for those who wish to enroll in one of the 12 Cruzeiro do Sul Educacional institutions. With the aim of making entry into higher education more accessible through the ENEM score, students can secure scholarships with discounts of up to 100%.

The executive director of Marketing and Sales at Cruzeiro do Sul Educacional, Luiz Gonzaga Foureaux, reports that ENEM is the main gateway to higher education in Brazil, which is why guidance for this audience is so important.

“Vem de Enem is a great ally for students looking to build a solid and promising educational future. We are committed to assisting in this journey, providing visualization of the best opportunities, as well as greater assertiveness in choices”, says the director.

